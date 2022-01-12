Haiti: The Road to Recovery
Complete coverage of the earthquake that devastated Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010
Latest
Haiti: A Homegrown Recovery
Women with kids fathered by U.N. peacekeepers seek child support
"He promised me he'd marry me and would take care of me," Haiti woman says of U.N. peacekeeping force member
More than just a surgery: Conjoined twins separated in Haiti
Five years after a devastating earthquake, operation fills country with pride and hope
Report highlights Red Cross aid failures in Haiti
Following the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, the American Red Cross raised close to 500 million dollars and promised to help rebuild the country's communities. A new report by ProPublica and NPR unearth a number of confidential memos and insider accounts that stand in sharp contrast to the public picture painted by the organization. CBSN spoke to co-author of the report, Justin Elliott.
Raising hope, with peanuts, in Haiti
An initiative to fight malnutrition is also helping build an agriculture industry that did not previously exist on the Caribbean island nation
Haiti still rebuilding after deadly '10 quake
Two years after the devastating earthquake that killed over 300,000 people, many of Haiti's residents are still homeless
Haiti builds state-of-the-art teaching hospital
Two years after an earthquake devastated Haiti, citizens there are laying the foundation of one of the largest, most sophisticated projects in the country - a state-of-the-art teaching hospital. Dr. Jon LaPook speaks with Dr. Paul Farmer about the change it will bring.
Haiti quietly marks 3rd anniversary of quake
President Martelly urged Haitians to recall tens of thousands who lost their lives in disaster; "Hand in hand, we're remembering, we're remembering Jan. 12"
Helping Haitian amputees - one step at a time
As many as 4,000 Haitians became amputees as a result of a devastating earthquake three years ago. Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson speaks with Adam Finnieston, an American prosthetist who is making a world of difference - one step at a time.
Haiti names Sean Penn "ambassador at large"
Actor's humanitarian work honored by Haiti's president in a special ceremony
Scientists: Haiti might see several big quakes
Devastating 2010 earthquake was likely first of many more similarly powerful ones, new study says
Haiti quake marked with national holiday
Haitians are marking the second anniversary of the devastating 2010 earthquake with church services throughout the country
Ordeal for Haiti quake orphans endures
A look at the lives of Haitian orphans two years after quake, and one family's ongoing effort to adopt a child there
U.S. questions Haitian earthquake death toll
The U.S. government reports the death toll from last year's devastating earthquake in Haiti is far less than what the Haitian government claims. Jeff Glor reports.
Haitian orphans thrive in American household
After the earthquake in Haiti, Americans adopted more than a thousand young victims. Cynthia Bowers profiles a family in Washington State who took in three more children.
Haiti's "Baby Doc" Charged with Corruption
Haiti's former dictator Jean-Claude "Baby Doc" Duvalier, who returned to Haiti after 25 years in exile, was charged with corruption, theft and misappropriation of funds. Kelly Cobiella reports.
Former Dictator "Baby Doc" Returns to Haiti
Former dictator Jean-Claude "Baby Doc" Duvalier arrived back in Haiti after nearly 25 years in exile. Kelly Cobiella reports on Duvalier's return and the public reaction in Haiti.
Haiti's Survivors 1 Year Later
In the year since a devastating earthquake struck Port-au-Prince, reconstruction has been a slow and frustrating process. Bill Whitaker reports on the strength of Haiti's survivors.
Haitian Amputees On Their Feet Again
A year ago, amputees in Haiti were viewed as outcasts, most stayed hidden away. The earthquake forced Haitians to change their views. Bill Whitaker reports.
Haiti: One Year Later
"Early Show" Co-Anchor Jeff Glor Shares His Photos from Haiti. He Found Not Much Has Changed Since the Earthquake.
Haitians Struggle To Find Hope One Year Later
On the ground in Port-au-Prince, CBS News' Randall Pinkston gives Bill Plante a live look from the ground as relief is slow even one year after the devastating earthquake in Haiti.
Progress Remains Slow In Haiti One Year Later
CBS News' Christina Ruffini reports one-year after the devastating earthquake in Haiti and progress remains slow after over one million people were displaced by the disaster.
Haiti: One Year Later
Jeff Glor returns to Haiti one year after the deadly earthquake to find the recovery moving very slowly.
Return to Haiti
CBS News Heads Back to Haiti One Year After a Devastating Earthquate Hit the Caribbean Nation
Progress in Haiti 1 Year Later
One year after Haiti's devastating earthquake, many Haitians are still living in tent cities in the hills above Port-au-Prince. Bill Whitaker reports on the latest in the rebuild effort.