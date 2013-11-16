Gen. Petraeus Scandal
Complete coverage of the unfolding scandal involving CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus and his extram
Latest
-
Paula Broadwell's brushes with politics
Before it was revealed she had an affair with David Petraeus, Broadwell reportedly considered running for office
-
Broadwell may not be off the hook yet
CBS News' John Miller discusses whether David Petraeus' biographer may be prosecuted over mishandling of classified info
-
Petraeus mistress won't face cyberstalking charge
Justice Department drops investigation into whether Paula Broadwell stalked romantic rival online
-
South Korea: Jill Kelley losing honorary title
Tampa socialite in center of Petraeus scandal misused her consul title for personal business, Seoul official said
-
Jill Kelley's sister hires attorney Gloria Allred
Natalie Khawam, Kelley's twin sister, wants "to help the public understand" who she really is, Allred says
-
What Petraeus damage control may look like
A look at what may be next for former CIA director; Crisis communications expert says he should "disappear," spend time with his wife
-
Is the Petraeus affair box-office ready?
Story has all the elements of a juicy tell-all, but literary agent says story may lack one important thing
-
Broadwell said to be devastated by scandal
AP: David Petraeus' former lover telling friends she deeply regrets fallout from affair that led to his resignation as CIA director
-
Paula Broadwell arrives with husband at brother's home
Paula Broadwell, the woman with whom former CIA Director David Petraeus had an affair, and her husband arrived at her brother's home in Washington, D.C. In an apparent show of marital solidarity, the couple walked arm-in-arm from the garage to the house.
-
Dems, GOP spar over Petraeus testimony on Benghazi
Democrats dispute charges by Republicans that CIA talking points regarding the attack changed
-
The political ties of Jill Kelley and her sister
Gens. David Petraeus and John Allen aren't the only two government officials connected to Jill Kelley and her twin sister
-
Jill Kelley, Fla. woman at center of Petraeus scandal
FBI says Florida socialite received threatening emails from Petreaus' mistress, who apparently saw her as a romantic rival
-
Petraeus testifies on Benghazi
Democrats dispute charge by one Republican that Petraeus' testimony and CIA talking points regarding the attack changed
-
Petraeus testifies at Benghazi hearings
Former CIA director David Petraeus testified on Capitol Hill about the deadly attack on the U.S Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. David Martin reports that Petraeus indicated that the CIA knew this was an act of terror within 24 hours after the attack.
-
FBI agent: Shirtless photo was meant as "joke"
Man who sparked probe that led to David Petraeus scandal says image sent to woman ensnared in the scandal wasn't meant to be sexual
-
Petraeus testifying on Benghazi today
Members of Congress urged the former CIA chief to testify even after his resignation last week
-
CIA investigating former chief Petraeus
"Exploratory" probe focusing on his conduct as head of agency before quitting when affair with Paula Broadwell came to light
-
Petraeus to testify on Benghazi Friday
Members of Congress urged the former CIA chief to testify even after his resignation last week
-
Panetta orders ethics review in wake of scandal
Defense secretary asks Joint Chiefs of Staff to brainstorm ways to steer military officers away from trouble amid misconduct cases
-
Panetta: Appears Petraeus scandal won't widen
Defense secretary says he knows of no other top military officers linked to David Petraeus probe that's also drawn in Gen. John Allen
-
FBI agent in Petraeus scandal was hero, twice
Frederick Humphries had key role averting terror hit on L.A. airport and killed knife-wielding man at Tampa Air Force base
-
FBI agent linked to Petraeus scandal identified
Frederick Humphries went to the Bureau to help a friend and started a case that accidentally uncovered affair
-
Petraeus "essential" to Libya hearings, King says
Despite his resignation amid an extramarital affair, former CIA director Petraeus' testimony still "necessary," HHS chair says
-
Gen. Allen's career hangs in the balance
The career of General John Allen hinges on the content of some 200 emails he exchanged with Tampa socialite Jill Kelley. Bob Orr reports on the content of the emails and the reaction from the president.
-
CIA Director David Petraeus resigns
The retired four-star general who led the U.S. military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan resigned on Nov. 9, 2012, as director of the CIA after admitting he had an extramarital affair