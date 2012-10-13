Food and Wine
Latest
Kitto Katto: Japan's candy obsession
Kit Kat candy is exceedingly popular in Japan, where the name itself promises good luck. Up to five million Kit Kat bars are sold every day, in dozens more varieties and flavors than just the familiar chocolate bar available in the U.S. Mo Rocca samples some luxury Kit Kats. (Originally broadcast April 9, 2017.)
The Dish: Chef Kevin Adey
Adey and his wife are behind Brooklyn's Faro, a comfortable Italian spot with an emphasis on house-made pastas and sustainable sourcing
Recipe: Smack Shack Lobster Roll
Chef Josh Thoma's Minneapolis restaurant brings the taste of New England all the way to the North Star State
Frozen custard: Summer's hottest snack
Milwaukee has the highest concentration of frozen custard shops in the world - and don't call it ice cream!
The delight of frozen custard
No one is quite sure why, but Milwaukee has the highest concentration of frozen custard shops in the world! To be specific, frozen custard is not ice cream, but the sinfully creamy experience has been popular here since it was invented at New York's Coney Island in 1919. Mo Rocca took a tour of some of Milwaukee's frozen custard hot spots, and some of the snack's biggest fans.
Everything's coming up rosé
Despite once having a reputation as lightweight as its color, sales of rosé wine are now in the pink
Rosé, the pink wine that's red hot
Not long ago rosé wine had a reputation as lightweight as its color, despite its surprisingly rich history as the favorite of kings, tsars and popes. But the pink wine is now red hot; in 2015, rosé sales grew by 60%. Mo Rocca checks out the nation's only vineyard dedicated exclusively to rosé; talks with Katherine Cole, author of "Rosé All Day: The Essential Guide to Your New Favorite Wine"; and meets the founders of White Girl Rosé and its sister wine, Babe, which comes in a can.
Lobster rolls: Americans dig in
Foodies can't keep their claws off this New England seafood treat, even in landlocked Minneapolis
A taste of summer: Lobster rolls
Once reviled as a crustacean fit only to feed prisoners, lobster has now gone viral, thanks in part to a New England tradition, the lobster roll - lobster meat in a sandwich. Mo Rocca checks in with some lobster roll connoisseurs, from Red's Eats in Maine, to Hinoki & the Bird in Los Angeles, and Smack Shack in land-locked Minneapolis, where lobster rolls sell like hotcakes.
Recipe: Lobster Roll from L.A.'s Hinoki and the Bird
Chef Brandon Kida brings flavors of the Far East to a New England favorite
Recipe: Red's Eats Lobster Roll
The Wiscasset, Maine eatery has been serving up this New England favorite for 78 years
The Dish: Chef Erik Bruner-Yang
The Taiwanese-born chef is behind Washington D.C. marketplace Maketto
The Dish: Chef Erik Bruner-Yang
Taiwan-born chef Erik Bruner-Yang opened Washington D.C.'s Toki Underground in 2011 and the lines for its rich ramen were out the door. Next came Honeycomb, an Asian grocery. Next, Maketto, a larger Asian marketplace named one of Eater's 21 best new restaurants in America. Bruner-Yang joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his culinary journey.
Traditional Italian restaurant with a twist
There's a unique Italian restaurant in the rolling hills of Tuscany. It's located inside a prison -- and meals are served by those who are serving time. Seth Doane reports.
The Dish: Chef Roxanne Spruance
By 22 years old, Spruance had already earned the title of executive chef
The Dish: Chef Roxanne Spruance
Chef Roxanne Spruance had competing interests growing up in Chicago: food and field hockey. But by 22, after a series of unpaid apprenticeships in some of Chicago's top dining restaurants, she had already earned the title of executive chef. In 2010, she moved to New York and into the kitchens of two renowned restaurants: WD-50 and Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Spruance joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss her culinary journey and her New York restaurant, Kingsley.
Danny Meyer on the lasting legacy of Julia Child
"CBS This Morning" revealed Tuesday that the Shake Shack founder is the first non-chef to win the third annual Julia Child Award
Foodies descend on massive specialty food show
Nearly 180,000 products are on display at the "Fancy Food Show" in New York. Roxana Saberi reports.
The sweet taste of victory at the National Pie Championships
As American as apple pie, the competition pits bakers from across the U.S. in a showdown that is definitely not easy as pie (with recipes)
Just desserts, at the National Pie Championships
As American as apple pie, the annual National Pie Championships, in Orlando, Fla., pits professional and amateur bakers from across the U.S. in a showdown that is definitely not "easy as pie." Conor Knighton meets some of the competitors, and learns what goes into judging pie-making excellence.
The Dish: Legendary sushi chef Masa Takayama
A rare look at a meal inside the chef's acclaimed New York City sushi restaurant, Masa
The Dish: Legendary sushi chef Masa Takayama
Legendary sushi chef Masa Takayama grew up in rural Japan working at his parents' fish market. After transforming the Los Angeles dining scene in the 1980s, he did the same in New York with Masa, the first Japanese restaurant in the U.S. to win the Michelin guide's top rating. Chef Takayama doesn't let diners take photos inside his restaurant, but he invited "CBS This Morning: Saturday" Co-host Alex Wagner and crew in, for a special dish.
What's really in your mac and cheese?
Researchers tested the powdered cheese found in boxed macaroni and cheese products and found chemicals called phthalates, which have been banned from some baby products but are still used in food packaging. CBS News' Don Champion has more on the possible health concerns.
Lobster roll popularity drives up Maine lobster prices
About 80 percent of lobsters caught in the U.S. come from Maine. Lobstermen there brought in a record number last year, which is good news for the growing ranks of lobster roll lovers around the world. But prices for the glorified lobster sandwich have been on the rise, hovering around $20. Don Dahler reports.
From garden to grill, chef teaches sick kids to cook for health
Our continuing series A More Perfect Union explores how what unites us as Americans is greater than what divides us. We meet Denver chef Troy Guard who's getting kids to eat what they usually hate: vegetables. He's sharing his love of healthful food with children who are fighting chronic illnesses. Barry Petersen reports.