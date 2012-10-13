Rosé, the pink wine that's red hot

Not long ago rosé wine had a reputation as lightweight as its color, despite its surprisingly rich history as the favorite of kings, tsars and popes. But the pink wine is now red hot; in 2015, rosé sales grew by 60%. Mo Rocca checks out the nation's only vineyard dedicated exclusively to rosé; talks with Katherine Cole, author of "Rosé All Day: The Essential Guide to Your New Favorite Wine"; and meets the founders of White Girl Rosé and its sister wine, Babe, which comes in a can.