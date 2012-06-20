Fast and Furious
The "Fast and Furious" gunwalking scandal at the ATF leads to a Congressional investigation of the J
Latest
-
Fast and Furious gun found at El Chapo hideout
Infamous failed ATF "gun-walking" operation leaves traces even with notorious drug lord; Congress informed of .50-caliber rifle find
-
Judge rules DOJ must share Fast and Furious documents
House Republicans sued in 2012 to obtain thousands of emails related to the "gun-walking" scandal
-
Man gets 27 years for 2010 "Fast and Furious" slaying
Rosario Rafael Burboa-Alvarez pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. Border Patrol agent, whose death exposed botched U.S. gun-smuggling operation
-
2 convicted in "Fast and Furious" border agent kiling
Arizona murder of agent Brian Terry exposed U.S. government's gun sales to criminals
-
Federal judge reopens "Fast and Furious" controversy
A judge ruled Wednesday that the Department of Justice must provide Congress with previously-withheld documents related to the gunwalking scandal
-
Man accused in border agent killing extradited to US
One of five men accused in killing that exposed botched Fast and Furious gun sting
-
Brian Terry's family reflects after his killer is sentenced
Terry was the Border Patrol agent killed in 2010 along the U.S-Mexico border with a gun that kicked off the Fast and Furious gunwalking case
-
Fast and Furious questions linger as IG continues investgation
The Justice Dept's Inspector General is looking into the possible existence of a third weapon in the 2010 murder of Border Patrol agent Brian Terry
-
Another lawsuit filed against U.S. over "Fast and Furious"
Family of murdered federal agent Jaime Zapata files suit over controversial ATF tactic that allowed guns to fall into hands of Mexican cartels
-
A primer on the "Fast and Furious" scandal
A primer on the Justice Department's controversial gun-tracking program
-
Fast and Furious gun found at Mexican crime scene
Congressional investigators say crime scene was likely where recent drug cartel shootout left beauty queen, 4 others dead
-
Fast and Furious suspect sentenced
A man who purchased rifles found at the scene of the fatal shooting of a federal agent has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison
-
Heads roll after Fast and Furious investigation
Nearly two years after the gunwalking scandal was uncovered, officials involved are being fired and reassigned
-
House, DOJ work to resolve Fast and Furious suit
Lawyers will meet to try to resolve lawsuit over congressional efforts to get records related to bungled gun-tracking operation
-
House panel: Let courts decide "Fast and Furious"
Dispute continues over attorney general's refusal to provide documents to Congress pertaining to gun-trafficking operation
-
Mexican man pleads guilty in border agent killing
Conviction of Manuel Osorio-Arellanes is first in death of Brian Terry; Case put "Fast and Furious" in spotlight
-
DOJ seeks to dismiss Fast & Furious suit
Republican-led House committee demands Attorney General Eric Holder produce records about botched probe of gun-trafficking operation
-
Possible friendly fire explored in border shooting
Shooting just north of U.S.-Mexico border left Agent Nicholas Ivie dead; 2nd agent wounded but now out of hospital
-
Intense search after Border Patrol agent killing
Investigators seeking clues comb rugged area near U.S.-Mexico border
-
Republicans threaten to subpoena WH official
"Gunwalker" witness Kevin O'Reilly has declined to speak to congressional Republicans
-
Family of slain fed wants Fast and Furious firings
Survivors of Border Patrol agent whose death brought attention to botched ATF "gunwalking" operation demand action from attorney general
-
GOP Rep.: Gunwalking report helps restore faith
Republican chairman of oversight committee praises watchdog report faulting Justice Department on bungled gun-trafficking probe
-
AG Holder cleared in Justice gunwalking probe
Internal watchdog clears attorney general of Fast and Furious operation allowing weapons into Mexico; Senior official resigns
-
Report faults 18 officials for Fast and Furious fiasco
Two high-ranking officials at the Justice Department are out after an investigation of a botched gun case
-
2 DOJ officials step down over gunwalking
Two high-ranking Justice Department officials are out over a botched gun running investigation known as "Fast and Furious." But a government report clears Attorney General Eric Holder, reports Sharyl Attkisson.