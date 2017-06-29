Fashion and Beauty
Thrifting: Profiting from second-hand clothes
Jade Myers is a professional "thrifter," someone who hunts for buried treasures at second-hand clothing stores and turns discarded duds into profits through online shopping sites like Poshmark. Susan Spencer reports. (Originally broadcast April 9, 2017.)
Jaclyn Smith fashions an empire
Former Charlie's Angel took her love of design and created a brand, encompassing clothing lines, home decor, and now skin care products
A matter of choice: Mastectomies without reconstruction
A growing number of breast cancer survivors are deciding to "go flat" and embrace their scars, even baring them publicly
Congresswoman urges colleagues to "bare arms" in the House
This comes a day after Speaker Paul Ryan announced that he is looking to modernize the dress code in the House, which was inspired by a viral CBS News story
House dress code to be modernized
U.S. Rep. Jackie Spier is making Friday "Wear Sleeveless to Work Day" at the Capitol, in response to House Speaker Paul Ryan's decision to change the House rules to modernize the dress code.
Female lawmaker violates alleged House dress code
She was wearing a sleeveless dress and open-toed shoes
Manscaping: When body hair just has to go
Be it trimming, waxing, or body hair removal, personal grooming for men - a.k.a. manscaping - has become more popular than ever. Mo Rocca looks into the before-and-after effects. Originally broadcast July 28, 2013.
Mo's Bows: Meet the teenager behind a bow tie empire
The NBA has entered a sponsorship deal with 15-year-old entrepreneur Moziah Bridges, giving his company, Mo's Bows, the right to use NBA logos on their custom-designed bow ties. David Begnaud met the teen and his mom in Memphis, Tennessee, to see how his fashion sense led to big bucks.
Stars celebrate Dior turning 70 at Paris Couture Week
Christian Dior feted its 70th birthday at Paris' Couture Week Monday in style with an accomplished, star-filled show
Stan Smith: The man behind fashion's favorite pair of Adidas
The Wimbledon tennis tournament gets underway in London Monday morning and although Stan Smith won the championship in 1972 and earned seven Grand Slam titles over his career, most people know him today for his success in fashion. When searching images of "Stan Smith," you come up with pages of the classic white and green Adidas sneaker before landing on a photo of the man himself. Meg Oliver reports.
Stars shine at "Spider-Man: Homecoming" premiere
The stars of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" walked the red carpet at the film's premiere on Wednesday
Complaints about side effects from cosmetics on the rise
Complaints about side effects from cosmetics more than doubled in 2016. Most of the products that were the target of complaints are still on store shelves. Dr. Tara Narula weighs in on how consumers can protect themselves.
BET Awards 2017 red carpet
See what stars wore on the red carpet at Sunday's 2017 BET Awards
2017 CMT Awards red carpet
Country stars and their famous fans got on the red carpet at the 2017 CMT Awards
2017 CFDA Awards red carpet
See what celebrities wore to honor fashion designers at the CFDA Awards
Jessica Simpson and her empire
The singer and former reality TV star is the force behind a billion-dollar-a-year fashion business
Layana Aguilar: Versace designs turned women into "superheroes"
The young designer, who was a contestant on "Project Runway," finds inspiration in the life story and fashion sensibility of Gianni Versace
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Stars glitter on the red carpet on the French Riviera
2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet
All the looks from the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards
Clothing makers are waking up to plus-size fashion
American women who wear over a size 14 have long been ignored by designers, but now that's changing. Even while some retailers are closing down, plus-size fashion sales are booming.
J. Lo and A. Rod make red carpet debut at Met Gala
New celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went very public with their romance on the red carpet at Monday's Met Gala
Fashion takes center stage at star-studded 2017 Met Gala
Top designers and the biggest stars come together every year at the Met Gala to celebrate fashion, and raise money for NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Each year has an over-the-top theme, and even more over-the-top outfits. Designer Prabal Gurung takes us inside his process for creating a dress for the gala. Dana Jacobson reports.
2017 Met Gala: Stars pay tribute to Rei Kawakubo
Celebrities who wore pieces by the Commes des Garcons designer were among those who stood out the most
Met Gala 2017 red carpet
Stars stepped out on the red carpet at the chicest party of the year
Celebrities, fashion's biggest names attend 2017 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry were among the many celebrities in attendance for the 2017 Met Gala in New York City. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas was in attendance for fashion's biggest night.
