Stan Smith: The man behind fashion's favorite pair of Adidas

The Wimbledon tennis tournament gets underway in London Monday morning and although Stan Smith won the championship in 1972 and earned seven Grand Slam titles over his career, most people know him today for his success in fashion. When searching images of "Stan Smith," you come up with pages of the classic white and green Adidas sneaker before landing on a photo of the man himself. Meg Oliver reports.