Famine and drought
More than 20 million people in four countries face starvation in what the U.N. calls the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945
Latest
-
UN: Four African countries face worst humanitarian crisis in 70 years
Growing famine and ongoing conflicts in four African countries have fueled the worst humanitarian crisis in 70 years, according to the United Nations. Fred Meylan, program manager for the humitarian group Geneva Call, spoke to CBSN about how the situation became so dire.
-
Airdrops providing desperately needed food in South Sudan
As Debora Patta reports, not everyone at the drop zone can get their hands on needed food
-
Watch as family separated by war reunites after years
“We have to learn about each other again. It's been bad, but now I can be with them always,” mother says
-
Climate change-driven famine poses global security threat
As Trump admin. aims to cut aid money and millions face famine, U.N. warns starving youth "susceptible to radicalization"
-
Will Trump cut foreign aid budgets at worst possible time?
"We are facing the largest humanitarian crisis since the creation of the United Nations," U.N. humanitarian chief says
-
1 million kids in peril as starvation wielded as a weapon of war
One million children in South Sudan are in desperate need of food, yet violence prevents aid from delivery
-
Millions at risk as South Sudan facing devastating famine
As South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, is roiled by civil war and famine, more than 100,000 people face starvation. Debora Patta reports from a childrens' hospital in Juba, the nation's capital, which is struggling to treat the most vulnerable.
-
Starving in South Sudan
This week on 60 Minutes, Scott Pelley reports from South Sudan on the famine emergency that has been declared and sees firsthand the urgent need for relief
-
Scott Pelley on the famine crisis in South Sudan
South Sudan, the world's youngest country established less than six years ago, is one of the planet's least-developed countries. Violence has displaced more than two million people since 2013, leading to famine. CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley, who traveled to the east African country with "60 Minutes," joins "CBS This Morning" to share what he witnessed.
-
Fighting Famine
In South Sudan, 5M people don't know where their next meal is coming from and, of them, 100,000 are starving and face death. If not for humanitarian efforts, millions could die. Scott Pelley reports.
-
Fighting Famine
In South Sudan, 5M people don't know where their next meal is coming from and, of them, 100,000 are starving and face death. If not for humanitarian efforts, millions could die
-
Reporting from South Sudan
60 Minutes producers describe "one of the worst places on the planet" after a trip to South Sudan to report on famine and food aid
-
Reporting from South Sudan
60 Minutes producers describe "one of the worst places on the planet" after a trip to South Sudan to report on famine and food aid
-
Impact of foreign aid cuts on countries suffering of starvation
Civil war, poverty and drought have more than 20 million people on the brink of starvation in Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen. President Trump's proposed cuts in foreign aid could hit them hard. Reporting from South Sudan in a 60 Minutes report airing Sunday, Scott Pelly shows us how the U.N.'s "World Food Program" is struggling to meet the dire need for food there.
-
Millions urgently need food in South Sudan's famine
A civil war has created a massive humanitarian crisis compounded by a famine in the world's youngest nation. Scott Pelley reports this Sunday
-
20 million people in 4 countries on the brink of famine
Three countries impacted by Trump's travel ban are among four nations on the brink of starvation
-
Millions face death in African famine crisis
In search of relief, the hungry walk for miles, but without enough food to go around, vast stretches of Africa and the Middle East are now on the brink of famine. While the causes vary by country, war and poverty have been haunting these nations for years. The United Nations says it has just 2 percent of the $5.6 billion needed to avoid disaster. Tony Dokoupil reports.
-
UN needs $4.4B quickly to prevent massive "catastrophe"
The United Nations needs $4.4B by the end of the month to combat hunger and famine -- but only $90M has been collected so far
-
Famine declared in South Sudan
A famine has been declared in parts of South Sudan after years of civil war and economic turmoil. CBSN's Meg Oliver and Jamie Yuccas have more.
-
The face of famine
Eighteen-year-old Saida Ahmad Baghili is a stark reminder of a growing humanitarian crisis in Yemen
-
Photos of a starving girl who thawed a weary heart
Sebastian Rich has documented the worst the world has to offer, so watching Nyajima-Guet come back to life was a welcome change
-
South Sudan survival story
A 4-year-old girl's will to live and efforts to help her do it thaw the heart of war-weary photographer Sebastian Rich
Highlights
