Healing dogs with lasers
Whether your pet has just had surgery, suffers from a neurological disorder or simply has a wound that is having difficulty healing, a cutting edge technique, known as laser therapy, could be the secret to relieving their pain and ultimately getting them better.
Hydrotherapy helps dogs get back on their feet
Water exercises are helping dogs regain mobility after sustaining injuries.
Lyme disease in dogs: What you need to know
It's easy to mistake the symptoms for something else, and for two breeds in particular, that's a very dangerous prospect.