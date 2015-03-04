Eye on Money
CBS News Financial Analyst Jill Schlesinger answers your financial questions
What to consider before making a move to retire abroad
More and more Americans are deciding to retire abroad. There are several important steps to take before you make the move. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg joins CBSN with what you need to know.
How to prepare for unexpected financial surprises
Is it okay to borrow from your retirement funds when faced with an unexpected financial surprise? Thestreet.com's senior editor John Pickering joins CBSN with the answer to this question and more tips to keep your retirement plan on track amid unexpected financial curve balls.
Millions of Americans earn extra money with "side hustles"
More than 44 million Americans report earning extra money with a side gig. While it can be a great way to supplement your income, it can also lead to burnout or increased taxes. Yahoo finance reporter Melody Hahm joins CBSN to discuss what you need to know about "side hustles."
Looking to add a "side hustle" to meet your retirement goals? Here are some things you should consider
Starting your own side business or working a second job can boost your income, but be aware of the pitfalls.
How to budget after landing your first job
Budgeting your money after you get your first job can be a daunting task. Scott Gamm from TheStreet TV joins CBSN with tips for tackling student debt, building credit history and saving for emergencies.
Making retirement funds last longer
Life expectancy in the U.S. continues to rise. How do you ensure you save enough money to last your entire retirement? CBS News senior business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins CBSN with tips for stretching your savings.
Tying the financial knot: How to handle finances after marriage
Combining finances after marriage can be a very difficult and confusing process. Before doing so, it is important to discuss budgets and spending habits. Yahoo finance reporter Jeanie Ahn joins CBSN with more financial tips for anyone planning to tie the "financial knot."
Mid-life career change can have financial benefits, experts say
Thirty years ago, just about half of American workers changed careers after the age of 45. Now, it's closer to 60 percent. Jill Schlesinger reports on how making that move can pay off in the long run.
Affording an early retirement
Saving enough money to retire early can be tough. Yahoo finance reporter Melody Hahm joins CBSN with tips to help you cut spending and diversify investments so you can afford an early retirement.
Buying a house vs. retirement savings
Many people wonder what's more important to prioritize in personal finance: saving to buy a house or saving for retirement? Yahoo Finance's Jeanie Ahn joins CBSN with helpful tips for smarter saving.
Tips for protecting your 401K
Yahoo finance columnist Rick Newman joins CBSN to share his best tips for protecting your 401K investments in the event of an economic downturn.
Eye on Money: How to save for retirement with no 401(k)
Yahoo finance reporter Jeanie Ahn describes the best ways to save for retirement if you don't have access to a 401(k).
Is it ever OK to raid your 401(k)?
Here are some things to consider before dipping into retirement savings
Is it ever OK to dip into your retirement savings?
Is there ever a time when it makes sense to take money out of your retirement plan? Yahoo finance reporter Melody Hahm explains on CBSN.
The best way to handle your tax refund
GameChanger Stocks founder Hilary Kramer has the best financial tips for taxpayers who received a refund.
Tips for paying off student loan debt
College graduates in the U.S. owe more than $1.4 trillion in student loans. Yahoo Finance reporter Melody Hahm joined CBSN to talk about ways to avoid defaulting on those loans, and why graduates should also open a retirement savings account.
The key to saving your personal finances
David Nelson, chief strategist at Belpointe Asset Management, has tips for saving in the long run, in this week's "Eye on Money."
Eye on Money: Saving for retirement
A new survey shows many older Americans are taking steps to prepare for retirement, but a majority might not be ready for the financial long- haul. Seventy-four percent of survey respondents aged 60 to 75 failed a quiz about making their savings last through retirement. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to share some saving tips and reminders.
Eye on Money: Saving for the summer
No matter what your age, you should always be preparing for retirement. Hilary Kramer from GameChangerStocks.com discusses why it is a good time to start investing.
Are you financially ready for retirement?
A recent survey shows 60 percent of Americans are "very" or "somewhat" confident about having enough money to live comfortably during retirement, but only 41 percent admit to crunching the numbers to see how much they will need. CBS News business anaylst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to offer practical tips for retirement planning.
What you need to know about refinancing your home
Mortgage rates are at their highest levels since October 2014. A 30-year fixed rate loan now averages 4.2 percent. About 56 percent of mortgage applicants are homeowners looking to refinance. In this installment of our "Eye on Money" series, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" with some important reminders if you're thinking about a new mortgage.
Millennials struggling with student debt, uncertain economy
For the first time, more millennials are living with parents than with spouses or partners
How to build savings even without an employer retirement plan
While median household income grew more than five percent last year, many Americans still aren't saving enough for their future. Fifty-four percent of workers reported in a recent survey they had less than $25,000 in savings and investments. Only 45 percent said they contributed to the retirement savings plan offered by their employer. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss alternative options like the government's myRA.
Taking money out of your 401(k) early comes at a stiff price
When times get tough, more and more Americans are tapping into their 401(k) retirement plans -- and paying a big penalty
How you can live large after your retirement
Nearly 4.5 million retired homeowners paid a mortgage in 2014. In one decade, the median mortgage debt for older homeowners jumped 82 percent to $79,000. In this "Eye on Money" series, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what you need to know about mortgage debt, buying and renting homes and common mistakes to avoid before your retirement.
