How to build savings even without an employer retirement plan

While median household income grew more than five percent last year, many Americans still aren't saving enough for their future. Fifty-four percent of workers reported in a recent survey they had less than $25,000 in savings and investments. Only 45 percent said they contributed to the retirement savings plan offered by their employer. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss alternative options like the government's myRA.