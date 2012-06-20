Europe in Crisis
Latest
-
Stabbing of police officers a "terrorist attack"
Belgian prosecutors say 2 officers stabbed by "suspect Hicham D" in Brussels neighborhood known for producing jihadis
-
New details on planning behind Paris attacks
Phone records leaked to French newspaper show Cherif Kouachi was in contact with hostage taker right before newspaper massacre
-
S&P raises Spain credit rating as economy improves
Standard & Poor's also raised the country's average economic growth prediction for 2014-2016 to 1.6 percent
-
Recovery gains no steam in Europe as France lags
Disappointing growth is likely to fuel expectations that the European Central Bank will take additional stimulus measures next month
-
European Central Bank keeps interest rates on hold
Benchmark interest rate remains unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent
-
Europe recovery shows signs of strengthening
Closely-watched survey has found business activity across the 18-country eurozone running at a three-year high
-
EU lawmakers complete financial system overhaul
European Parliament passes laws to minimize the risk and cost posed by failing banks
-
ECB leaves rates on hold despite inflation worries
Central bank has said the eurozone is experiencing a "protracted period of low inflation" but dismisses fears of an outright deflation
-
Eurozone recovery "gathering speed"
Economic survey suggested that the economic recovery is running at a near three-year high
-
Eurozone inflation in surprise fall to 0.7 percent
Figures are likely to reinforce concerns in the markets that the eurozone risks suffering a bout of deflation
-
Eurozone growth gaining traction - before Ukraine
Markit survey suggested that economic growth in the eurozone accelerated to a 32-month high in February
-
EU revises growth forecasts up slightly
Spain stands out as firmly turning the page on a two-year recession -- 2014 growth outlook doubled to 1 percent
-
More aid for Greece to be decided "after summer"
Remarks put an end to speculation that international creditors might agree to some form of debt relief before the European Parliament elections in May
-
Economic growth picks up across Europe
Uptick was largely driven by higher than expected activity in the bloc's biggest economies, namely Germany, France and Italy
-
Eurozone inflation drop fuels talk of rate cut
Latest numbers reinforced fears that the eurozone is about to suffer a Japanese-style bout of deflation
-
Greece to reach key budget target for 2013
Country has been relying on international rescue loans since 2010, when it lost access to bond markets
-
European Central Bank leaves rates unchanged
Leaves key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent despite concerns over a weak economy and low inflation
-
Eurozone economy shows glimmers of hope
Official figures showed a stabilization in unemployment and the biggest increase in monthly retail sales in 12 years
-
Ireland faces more austerity as bailout era ends
Country received final bailout funds this week; exceeded a series of deficit-cutting targets and avoided both labor unrest and protracted recession
-
Eurozone industrial output in unexpected slump
Fall reported by the EU's statistics office, Eurostat, was unexpected and affected all sectors, notably energy
-
Eurozone retail sales drop as recovery falters
Also, Markit's purchasing managers' index fell in November
-
Spain's Nov. jobless falls for 1st time since 1997
Decline provided further evidence that the Spanish economy might be picking up after more than two years of recession
-
Samaras says Greece won't seek new loan
Prime minister says country is on track to meet the austerity targets imposed by the EU, the ECB and the IMF in return for bailout funds
-
Cyprus loosens some current account restrictions
Step is intended to ease bank transactions for businesses
-
Greece: Recession eases, jobless rate steady
But youth unemployment has continued to rise, with the jobless rate for those under 25 reaching 60.6 percent