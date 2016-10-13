Donald Trump sexual misconduct allegations
After comments from 2005 surfaced, in which Donald Trump describes kissing and groping women against their will, multiple women have come forward with their own claims about the GOP nominee
Latest
-
"Apprentice" contestant sues Trump for defamation
Summer Zervos, who accused Mr. Trump of unwelcome sexual advances, files lawsuit against president-elect over his denials of allegations
-
Sexual assault survivors struggle with Trump election
For some women, Donald Trump's campaign and subsequent election victory forced them to relive their own painful experiences
-
Another woman accuses Trump of sexual misconduct
Jessica Drake, an adult film star, says Trump attempted to buy her time with money and the use of his private jet
-
Trump issues threat to sexual assault accusers
GOP presidential nominee goes on extended riff about women who have claimed to be victims of unwanted sexual advances
-
Report: Trump sexual assault accuser's story corroborated by six people
Former People writer Natasha Stoynoff's defenders come forward after Donald Trump denied that he had forced himself on her at Mar-a-Lago in 2005
-
Some businesses wary of using Trump's plush Fla. resort for events
Susan G. Komen Foundation among them; may move big breast cancer fundraiser from Mar-a-Lago Club due to controversy over Trump's treatment of women
-
New problems chase Donald Trump on campaign trail
More women come forward, accusing GOP presidential nominee of unwanted sexual advances made years ago
-
Clinton to target women voters wary of Donald Trump
Over the weekend, the Democratic nominee’s campaign will hold hundreds of events focused on connecting with women
-
Donald Trump defends himself against accusers
He blamed his accusers, the media, Hillary Clinton and a Mexican billionaire for the claims against him
-
The women accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct
Allegations of inappropriate conduct toward women are being made after Trump denied he had engaged in the behavior he bragged about in a 2005 tape published Friday, Oct. 7
-
Former "Apprentice" accuses Trump of sexual misconduct
Summer Zervos says Trump kissed and groped her nine years ago; the Trump campaign located a cousin, who refuted her story
-
Mike Pence: "I don't understand" Michelle Obama's critique of Trump
The Republican vice presidential nominee defended Trump against the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations
-
"Not electing someone for a husband”: Trump supporters dismiss accusations
Trump denied allegations of unwanted sexual advances by a People magazine writer, and said his opponent "should be locked up"
-
Melania Trump threatens to sue People Magazine
She's demanding that People retract Natasha Stoynoff's first-person account accusing Donald Trump of sexual assault
-
Trump calls latest allegations "pure fiction," "outright lies"
As more allegations of inappropriate conduct toward women surfaced Wednesday, the GOP nominee defiantly denied he had done anything wrong
-
Full video: Trump bashes People Magazine, denies allegations of unwanted sexual advances
Speaking before supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, Donald Trump denied the allegations of unwanted groping and kissing made by multiple women against him. Trump called the claims political attacks orchestrated by the Clintons and the media, including the New York Times and People Magazine. See Trump's full remarks.
-
Michelle Obama: Trump's groping comments have "shaken to me to my core"
First Lady Michelle Obama blasted Donald Trump's recently surfaced comments about groping women as "shocking and demeaning," saying that to dismiss it as "locker room talk" is an insult to decent men everywhere. Watch her full remarks here.
-
Michelle Obama "shaken" by Trump's vulgar 2005 remarks
"This is not normal," the first lady said in New Hampshire. "This is disgraceful"
-
More women make groping allegations against Donald Trump
More women have come forward making groping allegations against GOP nominee Donald Trump. How will this damage the campaign? CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris and CBS News political analyst and Slate chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie join CBSN to discuss.
-
NYT reporters defend report on Trump's unwanted sexual advances
Megan Twohey and Michael Barbaro respond to Trump campaign's claim that the report featuring two women's accounts of unwanted sexual advances by the GOP nominee is "fiction"
-
How Trump campaign is dealing with sexual assault claims
Multiple women have accused Donald Trump of sexual assault or misconduct. The Washington Post's Aaron Blake discusses how the Trump campaign is responding to the allegations.
-
Trump faces wave of sexual assault accusations; Clinton mired in email controversy
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are dealing with controversies of very different natures. Trump is being bombarded with claims of sexual assault; and hackers have released controversial emails involving Hillary Clinton. New York Times Magazine's Mark Leibovich joins CBSN to discuss.
-
Trump denies claims of sexual assault, misconduct
Donald Trump is denying a flood of sexual misconduct claims that have surfaced this week. CBS News' Major Garrett discusses Trump's strategy to shake off the scandal.
-
Trump angrily denies flood of sexual assault accusations
Dizzying array of charges -- likely a reaction to Trump’s blanket denial of sexual misconduct during debate -- depict an egotistical celebrity willing to accost women whenever the mood struck
-
Klieman: Trump could be "asking for trouble" if he sues NY Times
After the New York Times published a report on two women who described unwanted sexual advances from Donald Trump, the GOP nominee's lawyers sent a demand for a retraction, calling the article "reckless" and "defamatory." There are also reports Trump is thinking of suing the paper. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to break down what could happen if Trump sues the paper.
