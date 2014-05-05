Donald Sterling scandal
L.A. Clippers owner was banned for life from the NBA after making racist remarks
Latest
-
Donald Sterling loses appeal to reverse sale of LA Clippers
Former Clippers owner was trying to regain the team his estranged wife sold last year for a record $2 billion
-
Donald Sterling sues TMZ, his ex over loss of Clippers
Billionaire says the two violated his privacy and caused damage on a "scale of unparalleled and unprecedented magnitude"
-
Former Clippers owner Donald Sterling files for divorce
Billionaire forced to sell team after making racist comments files for divorce from estranged wife weeks before their 60th anniversary
-
Judge orders woman at center of Sterling flack to pay legal fees
A Los Angeles judge ruled that V. Stiviano pay three parties connected to former Clippers owner Donald Sterling for the costs of her lawsuit against them
-
Donald Sterling with familiar face when wife calls cops
Shelly Sterling reported burglary at Beverly Hills home of former Los Angeles Clippers owner
-
NBA: Sale of Clippers to Steve Ballmer finalized
Shelly Sterling negotiated record $2 billion sale after NBA banned Donald Sterling for making racist remarks
-
Sterling appeals ruling that OK'd Clippers sale
Shelly Sterling's lawyers call attempt to block $2 billion sale "another desperate act by a desperate man"
-
Judge rules against Donald Sterling, clears way for sale of LA Clippers
After months of controversy, the final ruling on the ownership of the Los Angeles Clippers has been made. Even if former owner Donald Sterling appeals yesterday's court ruling, the sale is a go. Ben Tracy reports.
-
Judge rules against Donald Sterling
"I can't believe it's over. I feel good," says Shelly Sterling; but Donald Sterling's lawyer hints at appeal
-
Donald Sterling says he'll never sell team, calls his wife a pig
Embattled LA Clippers owner says he'll spend rest of his life suing the NBA, claims wife Shelly "deceived me"
-
Donald Sterling lashes out in trial over Clippers sale
"Stand up and be a man," a combative Sterling challenges wife's attorney during trial to determine whether she can sell L.A. Clippers
-
Doctor: Donald Sterling likely has Alzheimer's
Donald Sterling ordered to testify after skipping opening of trial to decide whether his estranged wife can finish $2B sale of L.A. Clippers without his OK
-
Clippers sale hangs in balance as Sterling trial begins
Jurisdictional issue delays start of trial focusing on whether Donald Sterling's wife had authority to negotiate $2B sale of team
-
Shelly Sterling lawyer alleges Clippers owner made death threat
Donald Sterling allegedly called Shelly Sterling's attorney, Pierce O'Donnell, and stated, "I am going to take you out, O'Donnell"
-
Clippers sale in limbo: July trial will weigh if Sterling was properly ousted
July 7 probate trial will determine if Shelly Sterling is sole trustee who can proceed with $2 billion sale of team to Steve Ballmer
-
Donald Sterling on NBA: "despicable monsters"
Issues blistering statement ahead of court fight with estranged wife over right to sell L.A. Clippers
-
Attorney: Donald Sterling won't fight sale of Clippers
Sterling agrees to sell team to Steve Ballmer and will also drop $1 billion lawsuit against NBA, attorney says
-
Man charged with hate crime in alleged attack on V. Stiviano
Woman at center of Donald Sterling controversy says she was punched in the face in Manhattan
-
Donald Sterling strikes back against NBA with $1 billion lawsuit
The NBA announced that the Los Angeles Clippers would be sold for $2 billion to former Microsoft chief Steve Ballmer. But the team’s current owner, Donald Sterling, struck back with a $1 billion lawsuit against the NBA for trying to terminate his ownership of the team. Bigad Shaban reports.
-
Donald Sterling scandal: How to make $1 billion
As legal questions arise about L.A. Clippers owner's mental state, another big one remains: Why fight for $1B in court when it could just be handed to you?
-
Is Steve Ballmer overpaying for the LA Clippers?
The deal isn't done, but the former Microsoft CEO may be letting his love of basketball trump his desire to earn a profit
-
Despite sale agreement, L.A. Clippers saga not over yet
Sterling's estranged wife is claiming sole control of Clippers saying husband is diagnosed with Alzheimer's
-
Shelly Sterling agrees to sell LA Clippers to Steve Ballmer
Donald Sterling's wife says she's selling team to former Microsoft CEO for $2 billion, but Sterling's team appears poised to fight sale
-
Reports: Shelly Sterling reviewing Clippers bids
Sale of Clippers apparently moving forward despite lawyer's claim that Donald Sterling will fight "to the bloody end" to keep his team
-
Lawyer: Sterling willing to fight "to the bloody end"
Less than a week after giving his wife permission to sell the L.A. Clippers, Donald Sterling now says recording of his racist remarks didn't violate NBA rules