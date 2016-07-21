Democratic convention 2016
Full coverage of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia
Latest
Photo of Obama, Clinton hugging goes viral on Instagram
The previously most-liked photo from either candidate showed Donald Trump eating McDonald's
How did Republicans react to Hillary Clinton's convention speech?
Donald Trump bashed the Democratic presidential nominee but one former Republican aide complimented her
Fallen soldier's dad to Trump: "You have sacrificed nothing"
Khizr Khan's son died in 2004 when a car loaded with explosives blew up at his compound in Iraq
Fact-checking Hillary Clinton's Democratic convention speech
Clinton claimed that she would work toward providing debt-free college and accused Donald Trump of pledging to ban an entire religion
Commentary: Hillary's speech was not good
Still, against Trump, it was probably good enough
Watch: Father of fallen U.S. soldier asks Trump to read constitution
The Muslim-American father of a slain soldier brought the DNC audience to their feet in an emotional moment. He challenged Donald Trump to read the constitution, pulling out his own copy and offering to lend it to the GOP nominee.
Full Speech: Hillary Clinton delivers DNC remarks, accepts nomination
Hillary Clinton officially accepted the Democratic nomination for president and delivered her remarks to the DNC on Thursday night. During her historic speech, she thanked her family, supporters and friend and addressed Sanders' supporters, saying "your cause is our cause."
Top Twitter moments from Hillary Clinton's historic night
Clinton accepted the Democratic party's nomination Thursday -- and social media went wild
At Democratic convention, Chelsea Clinton tells Americans "who my mom is"
The former first daughter talked about Hillary Clinton as her role model in motherhood and in life
Full Speech: Chelsea Clinton addresses the DNC
Hillary Clinton's daughter, Chelsea, addressed the DNC on Thursday night, recounting childhood memories and family moments with her mother. She spoke about Hillary Clinton's excitement "Facetiming" with her grandchildren and leaving notes for Chelsea when she was young. The entire speech can be watched here.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar takes jab at Trump
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joked that Trump can't tell him and Michael Jordan apart during his DNC speech. Abdul-Jabbar later went on to slam Trump in his speech and call for religious tolerance.
Actress Chloë Grace Moretz voices support for Hillary Clinton at DNC
Actress Chloë Grace Moretz addressed the DNC on the convention's final night. She spoke about her excitement as a young voter in support of Hillary Clinton during a historic election. She encouraged other young voters to register in their state and cast their votes.
Veterans join Gen. Allen on stage during DNC address
U.S. General John Allen called for unity and hope in his address to the DNC on Thursday night. He endorsed Hillary Clinton, and was joined by 37 veterans on stage.
Medal of Honor recipient Florent Groberg speaks at the DNC
Medal of honor recipient Florent Groberg spoke at the DNC on Thursday night. He declared his support for Hillary Clinton and said she will be ready to lead and defeat ISIS.
Clinton: "America is once again at a moment of reckoning"
Accepting the Democratic nomination, Clinton spoke about the strength of America and outlined her argument against Donald Trump
Former Republican Doug Elmets slams Trump
Former Reagan staffer spoke at the DNC, slamming Trump and declaring his support for Hillary Clinton. He said Trump is "no Ronald Reagan" and Clinton's qualifications are "indisputable."
Sheriff Lupe Valdez speaks at the DNC
Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez spoke at the DNC about her experience serving as a Hispanic female officer and sheriff. She encouraged unity during a difficult time for law enforcement and said violence is not the answer.
Republican leader explains vote for Clinton
Former Republican voter and U.S. Chamber of Commerce Director of Health Policy Jennifer Pierotti Lim declared her support for Hillary Clinton at the DNC. She encouraged other Republicans to use their voice to oppose Donald Trump and support Hillary Clinton.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen speak at the DNC
Actor Ted Danson and actress Mary Steenburgen spoke at the DNC on Thursday night. They addressed their humble beginnings and support for Clinton.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks at DNC
Rep. Nancy Pelosi addressed the DNC on Thursday night. She said Clinton has a "gift for strategic thinking" and the strength to lead the country. Pelosi urged gun control, investment in education and innovation and a living wage for all Americans.
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses DNC
N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo told the DNC crowd that Democrats are "dreamers and doers." Cuomo recounted the horrors of 9/11 but said the attack showed the unity of the American people.
Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks at DNC
Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro addressed the DNC on its final night. Castro spoke about his immigrant background and the value of hard work. He said prosperity and justice are not "zero-sum games" and slammed Trump for "building walls."
Chelsea Clinton through the years in the spotlight
Little girl so many remember from her White House years -- is all grown up -- and ready to introduce her mother at the DNC
The persuadable voters: Who's up for grabs tonight?
Exactly which voters might still consider Hillary Clinton, and what do they say they want to hear?
Rep. Tammy Duckworth speaks at the DNC
Rep. Tammy Duckworth addressed the DNC and said that Donald Trump is not fit to be the commander-in-chief. See her full remarks here.
