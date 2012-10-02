Democratic Convention 2012
Full coverage of the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C.
Latest
Charlotte mayor talks DNC
The Democratic National Convention begins next week in Charlotte, N.C. Chip Reid spoke to Charlotte's mayor, Anthony Foxx, about the DNC, which he views as a turning point for his city.
Romney debate prep underway, Dems ready their team
Both sides gear up for presidential and vice presidential debates
Ryan begins debate preparations
VP candidate will spend Sunday in Oregon readying for Oct. 11 debate in Ky.
Obama's earthbound speech
In his remarks at the Democratic National Convention, Obama sounded like a changed man
Romney ad brings back Clinton hit on Obama
Following Bill Clinton's endorsement of the president, Romney camp showcases video of Clinton complaining of "fairy tale"
DNC: Former workers under Bain take on Romney
Three former employees of companies that folded under Romney's firm testified against his business experience in Charlotte
Pro-GOP ad goes after Obama's "forward" message
In new ad, super PAC questions whether Obama isn't actually taking the country "backward"
Romney: Dems "shameful" for Jerusalem omission
Republican attacks Democrats for dropping position that "Jerusalem is and will remain the capital of Israel" from party platform
Obama: 2012 election "clearest choice" in a generation
President tells voters his path forward will be difficult to travel but will lead to a better future
Dems apologize for Russian ship image at convention
After accidentally featuring images of Russian - not American - warships when honoring veterans, Democratic National Convention Committee apologizes, jabs Romney
Mitt Romney Panic Syndrome
It happens every four weeks: Conservatives get a very scary feeling that Mitt Romney is blowing this election for all the wrong reasons
Fact-checking Obama, Biden convention speeches
A look at the assertions Obama and Biden made in their DNC speeches and whether or not they hold up under scrutiny
Fact-checking the 2012 election
CBSNews.com rounds up some of its fact-checks from throughout the campaign cycle
Fact-checking 7 claims in Bill Clinton's convention speech
Former President Bill Clinton made several supposedly fact-based assertions at the DNC Wednesday night
DNC webcast: President Obama speech reactions
On the final night of the 2012 Democratic National Convention, Vice President Biden and President Obama accepted their party's nominations for a second term in office. CBS News reports on their speeches with interviews and analysis from Rock the Vote President Heather Smith, Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott, and Florida State Senator Arthenia Joyner.
-
Top Obama aide: We know this isn't 2008
Robert Gibbs says the campaign understands the tough road ahead in rebuilding the economy
Obama's DNC message: Patience
Charlie Rose and Norah O'Donnell speak with CBS News political director John Dickerson about how President Obama's DNC speech compares to Bill Clinton's speech.
Was Obama's speech hit or miss?
Charlie Rose speaks with The New Yorker's David Remnick about whether President Obama accomplished his goals at the DNC.
Caroline Kennedy links Obama to her father
John F. Kennedy's daughter says at Democratic National Convention that the president shares the ideals of her family
Biden: Obama defender of "average Americans"
The vice president on the DNC podium Thursday night contrasted "vastly different visions" between Obama and Romney
Crist hails Obama's stimulus, calls GOP too extreme
The former Florida governor, once a Republican, praises Obama for showing leadership during the recession in the face of GOP opposition
Kerry blasts Romney as inept on foreign policy
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman casts Romney as too inexperienced, inept and extreme to lead on the world stage
Obama makes case for re-election at DNC
President Obama admitted his "failings" while asking for patience from voters saying there is still work to be done. Nancy Cordes reports.
Obama advisor: "None of this is going to be easy"
Charlie Rose speaks with Obama campaign senior advisor Robert Gibbs about the message of the President's DNC speech and how he plans to prepare the country for a successful future.
Joe Biden's Democratic National Convention speech
Vice President Joe Biden's full from the 2012 Democratic National convention in Charlotte, North Carolina