Dallas police ambush
A peaceful march against police brutality is shattered by gunfire that left five officers dead
Latest
Transcript: Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown on "Face the Nation"
"Face the Nation" sat down with former Dallas Police Chief David Brown a year after five officers on his force were targeted and killed
Wife of ambush victim sues to stop release of graphic video
Wife of Dallas Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens hopes to protect his memory through legal action
2016 saw increase in number of police killed in line of duty
From Jan. 1 through Wednesday, 135 officers lost their lives; nearly half were shot to death
Dallas police squelch critics, questions about deadly attack on officers
Nearly two months after the shootings of five officers, Dallas police have moved to silence critics and lingering questions about the sniper attack
Army reservist who killed 5 Dallas officers showed symptoms of PTSD
Micah Johnson had sought treatment for anxiety, depression and hallucinations, telling doctors that he experienced nightmares after witnessing fellow soldiers getting blown in half
Dallas shooter was accused of sexual misconduct, military says
A military report provides graphic detail on what happened after Johnson allegedly stole a female soldier's panties
Bishop T.D. Jakes on healing after Dallas police ambush
Pastor of Dallas megachurch says conversations are not enough and calls for action to move the nation forward amid heightened racial tensions
Thousands line streets as Dallas policemen laid to rest
The Army is reviewing how the gunman in the Dallas police ambush received an honorable discharge from the military despite a recommendation he be thrown out of the service. Three of the five police officers killed last Thursday were buried Wednesday. Thousands packed churches and lined streets for the funerals. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Military investigates why Dallas gunman received honorable discharge
Dallas shooter served in Army Reserve for six years; military-appointed attorney says he had prepared documents for a more severe other-than-honorable exit
Dallas begins to heal after deadly shooting ambush
The city of Dallas is beginning to heal after the deadly shooting ambush that took the lives of five police officers. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca joins CBSN with the latest.
Slain officer's wife addresses Dallas gunman at service
Memorial services for police officers killed in Dallas rampage draw thousands of mourners
Son of man fatally shot by La. cops breaks his silence
Fifteen-year-old Cameron Sterling reflects on the nationwide protests sparked in part by his father's death in Baton Rouge and the police ambush in Dallas
Post about Dallas attack gets Seattle cops union head in hot water
Ron Smith resigning after fiery words on now-deleted union social media accounts, CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV reports
One image captures the heartbreak of Dallas
What the daughters of two slain Dallas police officers can show us
President Obama delivers emotional speech at Dallas memorial
President Obama offered words of comfort to the city of Dallas Tuesday at a memorial service for five slain police officers. He delivered what some are calling one of the most powerful speeches of his presidency. Scott Pelley reports.
President Obama speaks at Dallas police memorial service
President Obama made a point of trying to mend the nation's divides while speaking at an interfaith memorial service for the Dallas police officers killed last week. See his full remarks.
President Bush speaks at Dallas memorial service
George W. Bush said, "Today we all feel a sense of loss, but not equally," while speaking at the interfaith memorial service for the Dallas police officers who were slain last week. Bush has lived in Dallas since leaving the White House. See his full remarks.
Obama: "Dallas, I'm here to say we must reject such despair"
"I'm here to insist that we are not as divided as we seem," the president said, at a memorial service for five slain Dallas police officers
For two Dallas surgeons, police ambush is personal
Trauma surgeon who treated wounded officers last Thursday chokes up seeing the memorial outside Dallas police headquarters for first time
Dallas mayor: Our officers died for Black Lives Matter movement
Mike Rawlings responds to former NYC mayor's remarks that Black Lives Matter is "inherently racist" and criticism that President Obama has not been supportive enough
Mom who survived Dallas attack: "I am forever indebted" to police
Mia Taylor was already shot in the leg when she rushed to shield her 15-year-old son from the gunfire
Mom shot in Dallas ambush: "I did not stop praying"
One of the two civilian victims in the Dallas police ambush is opening up about the terror of last Thursday evening. Shetamia Taylor was shot in the leg, then she rushed to shield her son from the gunfire. Gayle King spoke to Taylor, her husband and their four sons about the incident and where they're going to go from here.
More than a thousand honor fallen Dallas officers at vigil
Family members offered memories of the fallen officers at an emotional vigil Monday night at Dallas city hall. Colleagues displayed portraits of the five officers who were killed in last Thursday's ambush. More than a thousand people gathered in candlelight to mourn. Omar Villafranca reports.
Officers search Dallas gunman's home, question family for clues
President Obama will pay tribute Tuesday afternoon to the five Dallas police officers killed in last week's ambush. He will speak at a private memorial service, and former President George W. Bush will also deliver remarks. The service will take place as investigators piece together how this tragedy unfolded. Gayle King and Manny Bojorquez report from Dallas.
Obama, Bush to pay tribute to Dallas officers killed in ambush
While crews and security are preparing for the private service, authorities are combing through evidence in an effort to piece together last week's attack
