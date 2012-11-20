Crisis in Gaza
Complete coverage of the unfolding crisis in the Gaza strip between Israel and Hamas
Latest
-
Israeli stops activists trying to breach Gaza blockade
Commandos search Swedish vessel carrying 18 pro-Palestinian activists in latest flotilla protest against Israel
-
Netanyahu dismisses "biased" UN report on Gaza
Israeli prime minister says Human Rights Council does "everything but worry about human rights"
-
How much will it cost to rebuild Gaza?
Palestinian leader expected to ask for large sum from donor nations in upcoming meeting
-
In a world full of violence, "Seeds of Peace" hopefully being planted
Along the shores of Pleasant Lake in Maine, 95 Israeli and Palestinian teens are trading rockets for racquets
-
FAA lifts ban on U.S. airlines' flights to Israel
Decision comes halfway through second day of ban imposed after Hamas-fired rocket landed about mile from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv
-
Man loses entire family in a scorching instant
The Ell Halak's were a large and vibrant family in Gaza; now, they are statistics
-
Unrest in Egypt, after Gaza Crisis: Obama's choices in the Middle East
Analysis: The president could choose to be highly active, or to stand back for a while and let the Middle East simmer
-
Gaza smuggling tunnels being quickly rebuilt
Israel claims it "successfully targeted" them during war with Hamas, but quick rebound raises questions of actual success
-
Israel, militants begin talks on truce details
With cease-fire in effect, Egypt mediates negotiations aimed at new border arrangements for Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip
-
Timeline of recent Israel-Gaza violence
A chronology of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians since Nov. 14 following the assassination of a Hamas military commander
-
Gaza cleric: Violating truce would be a sin
Islamic cleric's religious edict against breaking cease-fire between Hamas and Israel bolsters support of truce
-
Israel eases Gaza border restrictions after truce
Restrictions on Palestinian fishermen, farmers lifted following Egyptian-brokered cease-fire; Talks to continue on blockade
-
Gaza border shooting tests cease-fire
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in crowd at border fence, as opening up Gaza border becomes focus of longer-term truce talks
-
Cease-fire a chance for lasting peace?
CBS News' Allen Pizzey explains the outlook for Israel and its neighbors on the fast-changing Middle East landscape
-
Israel says it arrests Tel Aviv bus bomber
Authorities arrested an Arab Israeli on accusations he planted a bomb on a bus in Tel Aviv that wounded 27 people
-
Mideast truce holds, both sides claim victory
Tentative deal forged by Hamas and Israel keeps missiles grounded, but the real work lies ahead
-
Cease-fire in Gaza: Still holding on
In the first 24-hours after eight days of continuous attacks, the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has passed. A truce is now being negotiated to make sure the cease-fire lasts. Charlie D'agata reports.
-
U.S. skeptical of hard-won Mideast cease-fire
What's in fragile cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and what it means for the brokers, U.S. and Egypt
-
Egypt emerges as major Middle East mediator
New Islamist leader becomes Israel's de facto protector; U.S. also plays significant role
-
Fragile cease-fire takes hold in Gaza
Residents of Gaza City emerge after Israel-Hamas truce ends worst violence in years; Some details of pact yet to be finalized
-
Israel and Hamas reach Gaza cease-fire agreement
Israel and the Hamas militant group agreed to a cease-fire Wednesday to end eight days of the fiercest fighting in nearly four years
-
Netanyahu's deliberate choice of words on Gaza cease-fire
Analysis: The Israeli prime minister said he "acceded" to President Obama's recommendation to give the cease-fire a chance
-
Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza cease-fire
After week of fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, Egyptian foreign minister announces cease-fire pact alongside U.S. Secretary of State Clinton
-
Israel, Hamas air strikes leave deadly aftermath
A cease-fire may have been reached in Gaza, but Charlie D'Agata reports that a trail of death and destruction has been left behind in the wake of the ongoing missile airstrikes between Israel and Hamas.
-
A cease-fire in Gaza
Following 24 hours of intense diplomacy, a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has been reached, with Egypt acting as a guarantor for both sides. Clarissa Ward reports from Cairo.
Highlights
-
Flash Points: What's going on in Gaza?
-
Gaza crisis boosts oil prices
-
Children living near Gaza strip showing psychological toll
-
Obama: "We are fully supportive" of Israel's right to act against Hamas
-
Hamas leader: Rockets won't stop until demands are met
-
Covering Israel with the "Iron Dome"
-
What can Egypt accomplish in Israel-Hamas conflict?