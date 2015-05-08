Changing Lives
CBSNews.com profiles people who are transforming the way we live and work, and improving the world
Catchafire: "A matchmaking service between talent and purpose"
Founder Rachael Chong has created a place for professionals and organizations with a social mission to start meaningful partnerships
RockPaperRobot brings physics to your home
When you think of astrophysics, you probably don't think of furniture, but one designer is trying to change that
At Harlem bakery, aroma of opportunity in the air
CEO seeks to help low-income women with little flour and a dash of hope
Driven to innovate
Entrepreneurs with a purpose: These people have changed lives
A chance photo brings survivor of Typhoon Haiyan a new life
"His picture cried out for help," says a woman half way around the world
