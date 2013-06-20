CBS News Polls
Latest
Americans are frustrated with Congress
New CBS News poll finds that Republicans are split on whether their party is getting in the way of Trump's agenda
Americans uneasy about N. Korea and Trump's ability to handle it
CBS News surveyed Americans on the president's handling of North Korea
Trump's approval rating remains low, but views on economy rise
The president's approval rating is 36 percent, and yet favorable views of the economy are soaring, according to new CBS News poll
Poll: Americans urge bipartisanship on future health care plans
More Americans want to see GOP work with Democrats to improve health care law, rather than repeal or replace it
NationTracker poll: Most say Trump creating "conflict and drama" and "chaos"
Trump's strongest backers like to see him fighting his opponents. Most others dislike this combativeness
The president's job rating: Who approves, and who doesn't?
Closer look at what this week's CBS News poll says about those who are happy with job president is doing and those who are not
Poll: Positive views of U.S. economy on the rise
Americans' views of the economy are as high as they've been in 15 years, according to new CBS News poll
Trump's handling of Russia investigations weighs on approval ratings
Most feel Mueller will be impartial; most Republicans say matter isn't serious, according to new CBS News poll
Poll: Both parties in Congress draw negative ratings
Less than one-third say things would be better with Democrats in control, according to new CBS News poll
Few feel they have good understanding of GOP health care plan
More Americans suspect it will hurt them, instead of helping them, new CBS News poll finds
Poll: Americans say U.S. political debate is increasingly uncivil
According to new CBS News poll, large majorities believe tone of political debate encourages violence
Nation Tracker: Core Trump supporters dig in; others grow nervous
Most Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of FBI, Russia controversies
Americans more positive about U.S. fight against ISIS
A majority of Americans now believe the fight against ISIS is going very or somewhat well, according to a new CBS News poll
Most Americans think Trump is changing Washington
Even Democrats believe President Trump is changing Washington, rather than letting Washington change him, according to a new CBS News poll
Americans say Trump is keeping his promises – but do they like what he’s promising?
Although most think Trump is trying to keep his campaign promises, they also mostly don't approve of the policies he's trying to implement, according to a new CBS News poll
More Americans think Trump will increase their taxes, rather than decrease them - poll
New CBS News poll also finds more Americans want to see Congress move on to other issues, rather than trying to pass another health care bill
100 days: Sharp partisan divides mark Trump presidency
CBS News poll finds ratings of Trump are far more partisan than those of his immediate predecessors at this point in their presidencies
Americans say North Korea can be contained without military action - CBS News poll
CBS News poll shows most Americans are uneasy with Trump's ability to handle North Korean nuclear situation
Most Americans pessimistic about environment’s future
A slim majority of Americans oppose lifting environmental regulations, according to a new CBS News poll
Support for marijuana legalization at all-time high
Most Americans view marijuana in particular as safer than alcohol
CBS News poll: Do Americans support Gorsuch nomination
CBS News surveyed Americans on whether or not Gorsuch should be confirmed to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Court
Can Trump make deals with Congress? Americans weigh in
The new CBS News poll also surveyed Trump's handling of the health care bill, as well as reaction to the investigation into possible links between Trump associates and Russia
Poll: Republicans blame bill, not Trump, for health care defeat
CBS News Poll also looks at Trump's overall approval ratings, and highly partisan views on Russian meddling in U.S. election process
Views of the health care bill: What’s driving support and opposition?
A closer look at the CBS NationTracker poll shows many aren't yet sure the measure helps them
NationTracker poll: Who’s confident…and who’s nervous?
Trump's strongest backers like just about everything he's doing -- although they're not yet sold on the health-care bill
Clinton, Trump even in Ohio and Florida two days before election - CBS poll
Early voting update: In search of the hidden Trump vote - the case of Florida
How have Hillary Clinton's emails impacted the race so far?
Early voting update – an analysis of North Carolina and Florida
CBS News Battleground Tracker poll: Who won final debate?
Are the polls missing a group of Trump voters?
CBS poll: Clinton's lead over Trump widens with three weeks to go
Poll: Do Trump's comments in video reflect his feelings about women now?
Impact of early voting on 2016 race, why polls differ