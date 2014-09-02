Campaign 2014
CBS News' full coverage of this year's congressional midterm, gubernatorial and ballot initiative campaigns
Latest
-
Clinton: Dems lacked "national advertising campaign" before midterms
Former president says Democrats lacked national message: "The people who were against us felt more strongly than the people who were for us"
-
For Republicans, midterm hits just keep rolling
Alaska race pitting incumbent Democrat against GOP's Dan Sullivan was too close to call on election night; not any more
-
After close call, Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner wins reelection
Warner faced an unexpectedly stiff challenge from Republican strategist Ed Gillespie, but he narrowly prevailed
-
Post-midterm showdowns already taking shape?
Obama has earned a reputation for keeping congressional Republicans at arm's length, but after Election Day losses, he knows change is coming
-
How the GOP could shake up U.S. energy policy
The Republican-controlled House and Senate might try to delay or derail key White House initiatives
-
Republicans have control over Congress - now what?
Frustration among voters was evident in this midterm election, and their message is clear
-
Obama to Americans who voted for change: "I hear you"
President makes first comments since GOP captured control of the Senate from Democrats and expanded their majority in the House
-
Legalize-marijuana movement gains "significant" wins
Advocates set their sights set on 2016, pushing for a vote in "game-changer" state where pot is already approved for medical use
-
Voters nationwide pony up big bucks for conservation measures
Election Day was not just about the Republican landslide - it was also a boon for environmental initiatives
-
Christie on GOP Senate: "We need to get things done"
New Jersey governor thinks Republicans having control of both houses of Congress means "tough issues" will go to Obama's desk
-
Obama's O'bummer
John Dickerson: The Republican party ran against Obama, and the president lost big-time
-
Obama staff isn't sugar-coating GOP's takeover of Congress
Following an era of unprecedented gridlock, Republicans are poised to fortify their hold on the House and take control of the Senate
-
Marijuana activists eye new targets after election wins
Preparing legalization drives in several states; other issues on ballots included minimum wage, abortion, gun laws, sugary drinks
-
Gov. Dannel Malloy leads in the Connecticut governor's race
Democratic incumbent Dannel Malloy and Republican Tom Foley are facing off for the second time
-
Democrat claims victory in narrow Colo. governor's race
Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper was locked in a tough re-election fight against Republican challenger Bob Beauprez
-
Ballot measures: Marijuana, abortion, gun sales and more
Oregon joins Colorado and Washington in allowing use of marijuana by adults
-
Republican Elise Stefanik youngest woman ever elected to Congress
With a landslide win, the 30-year-old New York Republican has made history
-
Charlie Baker bests Martha Coakley in Massachusetts governor's race
Baker managed to chip away the double-digit lead Coakley held for months
-
Thom Tillis ousts Sen. Kay Hagan in North Carolina
The Republican state lawmaker narrowly defeats the incumbent Democrat after enduring this year's most expensive race
-
Rick Scott ekes out a win in Florida governor's race
Charlie Crist, the former Republican-governor-turned-Democrat, was challenging Republican Gov. Rick Scott
-
Meet George P.: The next generation of Bush family elected
Jeb's son and George H.W.'s grandson becomes the first Bush to win election on his first try
-
American Idol alum Clay Aiken falls short in bid for Congress
Singer running as a Democrat in North Carolina's second congressional district fails to unseat his Republican opponent
-
After midterms, GOP projected to hold the House of Representatives
Amid the focus on Senate and gubernatorial races, Republicans notch a less-noticed but still important victory
-
2014 Midterm Elections: GOP vies for control of the Senate
Republicans projected to win in key states of Iowa, North Carolina, Kansas, Georgia, Arkansas and Colorado
-
2014 Midterm Elections: Mitch McConnell projected to win Kentucky Senate race
The Republican leader is projected to win a sixth term and may become the next Senate majority leader
Highlights
-
What will Congress do if Republicans control the Senate?
-
Louisiana Democratic senator in tight race against GOP challenger
-
Battleground tracker: How many governor's races have tightened?
-
Battleground Tracker: Republicans lead for Senate control; Iowa, Colorado tighten
-
This year's campaign attacks are next year's political dysfunction
-
2014 midterm election projected to be most expensive ever