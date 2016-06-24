Brexit: Britain breaks with EU
The political and global economic fallout of the United Kingdom's historic 2016 vote to leave the European Union
U.K. election jolt likely to delay Brexit talks, Queen's Speech
As PM Theresa May rushes to show strength after devastating election, "chaos" may force delay of some seminal moments
British pound falls as election delivers uncertainty
Conservative PM Theresa May loses snap election gamble, sees her Parliamentary majority ahead of Brexit talks crumble
British PM loses her gamble, but vows to soldier on
Theresa May hoped for a bigger mandate in divorce negotiations with Europe, but she's been left a greatly weakened leader
Britain votes in a surprise election full of surprises
PM Theresa May called vote confident of boosting Parliamentary majority to negotiate Brexit, but a lot has changed in 2 months
Top EU official says English "losing importance," in Brexit jab
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker draws laughs in Italy as U.K.'s divorce from Europe gets nasty
Report: E.U. chief calls U.K. PM May "deluded" over Brexit
"The more I hear, the more skeptical I become," Jean-Claude Juncker says after Downing Street dinner
U.K. leader calls for snap election to bolster Brexit mandate
Theresa May wants national parliamentary election in less than 2 months, hoping to quell lingering anti-Brexit sentiment
Britain officially files for divorce from EU
2-year process could cost $65 billion; UK’s international trading relationships and free passage to the other member nations on the line
British PM signs letter that will trigger Brexit
Theresa May was photographed signing Article 50, the letter that begin the irreversible process of leaving the EU
British PM Theresa May signs Article 50
In another major step forward Brexit, British Prime Minister Theresa May has signed Article 50, which will trigger the Britain's exit from the European Union. John Authers, senior investment commentator at the Financial Times, joins CBSN to discuss how the EU, Britain and the U.S. will be affected by this change.
Britain lurches closer to leaving the European Union
Parliament stopped resisting and gave Prime Minister Theresa May the power to file for divorce from the bloc
As Britain braces for Brexit, will Scotland break away?
Scottish first minister demands new referendum on independence from Britain under new reality of pending EU divorce
Britain's conservative pol Nigel Farage exults over Trump and Brexit wins at CPAC
Farage told American conservatives that "what happened in 2016 is the beginning of a great global revolution"
Can Tony Blair stop Britain's break for the Brexit?
Former Prime Minister vows to lead new cross-party initiative to "rise up" and stop EU exit in its tracks
British Supreme Court makes landmark "Brexit" ruling
Britain's high court has ruled that Parliament must approve "Brexit" before the U.K. can move forward with exiting the European Union. Roland Jones, the managing editor of Enterprise.nxt, joins CBSN with insight on the decision and what happens next.
British Supreme Court gives landmark ruling on "Brexit"
Justices rule overwhelmingly that Parliament alone -- not the prime minister -- has the power to trigger exit from European Union
Theresa May seeks to convince business of a "global Britain"
Prime minister tells Davos attendees the U.K. remains committed to free trade despite "Brexit" from EU
London's mayor warns against "hard Brexit"
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, tells CBS News a "hard Brexit" could hurt his city's standing as a global financial capital.
British Prime Minister outlines Brexit plan
The British Prime Minister outlined a 12-point Brexit plan Tuesday. PM Theresa May said the U.K. is leaving the European Union -- will not be leaving Europe. CBS News' Ryan Chilcote joins CBSN with the latest from London.
British leader lays out her vision for divorce from the EU
Prime Minister Theresa May says U.K. will leave EU bloc's single market, but try to negotiate "greatest possible access to it"
How a lack of trust in government explains Brexit vote
Richard Edelman, president and CEO of Edelman PR, explains Brexit in terms of the voters trust in the government and economy.
U.K.'s outgoing EU envoy blasts "muddled" approach to Brexit
Ivan Roger's abrupt and unexpected decision to quit role deprives government of envoy ahead of looming divorce negotiations
Elite historian offers mea culpa opposing Brexit
Elite blindness: Niall Ferguson, famed British scholar, admits his opposition stemmed from being too tight with the establishment
Brexit on trial: Britain’s Supreme Court begins hearing
Legal battle has major constitutional implications for balance of power between country’s legislature and executive
British PM Theresa May shrugs off Brexit court setback
The government hopes to win a reversal of a decision before the Supreme Court because an important principle is at stake
