Bowl Games of 2012-13
Get the latest scores, information and photos for this year's college football bowl games
Latest
-
Alabama's Lacy, Milliner, Fluker enter NFL draft
Alabama tailback Eddie Lacy, cornerback Dee Milliner and right tackle D.J. Fluker are entering the NFL draft
-
AJ McCarron guides Alabama to another title
Feisty and confident Alabama QB is once again on target and well-protected in BCS championship game
-
SEC has record 5 teams in top 10 of final AP poll
Alabama No. 1 in AP poll for record 9th time as SEC becomes first league to have five of top 10 teams in final rankings
-
'Bama QB's girlfriend scores 90K Twitter followers
Katherine Webb, Alabama QB AJ McCarron's model girlfriend, gained more than 90,000 followers during BCS title game
-
'Bama routs Notre Dame to take another BCS title
42-14 win gives Crimson Tide second straight national championship and third in four years; They're already looking to do it again
-
AJ McCarron
Alabama Crimson Tide star is the first quarterback to win back-to-back BCS titles
-
2013 BCS National Championship
Alabama bashes Notre Dame 42-14 in BCS title game
-
BCS Championship: All eyes on Tide and Irish
Love 'em or hate 'em, storied programs of Notre Dame and Alabama face each other for college football national championship
-
Ole Miss crushes Pitt 38-17 in BBVA Compass Bowl
Bo Wallace throws 3 TD passes as Mississippi buries Panthers
-
Manziel, Texas A&M beat Oklahoma 41-13 in Cotton
Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel ran for two touchdowns, threw for two more
-
Oregon races past Kansas State in Fiesta Bowl
Fast-flying Ducks top Wildcats, 35-17; Oregon coach Chip Kelly reportedly a candidate in several NFL head coaching vacancies
-
Football fan Eric Stonestreet gets in the game
"Modern Family" actor and football fan talks with CBSNews.com about playing ball with military service members, his part in this year's Fiesta Bowl
-
Louisville shocks Florida in Sugar Bowl
Terell Floyd returns interception for a TD on first play, and No. 22 Louisville goes on to stun fourth-ranked Gators 33-23
-
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse Orange takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 29, 2012
-
2013 Orange Bowl
Florida State, Northern Illinois face off in Miami
-
Rose Bowl Parade 2013
Flowers galore at the 124th Tournamernt of Roses Parade on Jan. 1, 2013, in Pasadena, Calif.
-
Texas Tech beat Minn. in Meineke Car Care Bowl
D.J. Johnson returned an interception 39 yards and Ryan Bustin made a 28-yard field goal in Texas Tech's 34-31 win over Minnesota
-
Texas defeats Oregon State in Alamo Bowl
David Ash threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to give Texas a 31-27 comeback victory over No. 15 Oregon State
-
Vanderbilt tops N.C. State in Music City Bowl
Jordan Rodgers throws 2 TD passes and runs for another score as Vanderbilt caps their best season in nearly a century
-
Stanford wins Rose Bowl 20-14 over Wisconsin
The Cardinals' defense blanked Wisconsin in the second half of a not-too-pretty bowl game in Pasadena
-
Fla. State cages Huskies in Orange Bowl
Seminoles' speed helps them overcome Northern Illinois' tricks for 31-10 victory in Miami
-
La.-Lafayette tops ECU in New Orleans Bowl, 43-34
Also, Boise State defeat Washington 28-26 in the Las Vegas Bowl