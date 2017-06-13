Rikki Klieman on Bill Cosby defense strategy, whether he will testify

Bill Cosby's defense lawyers will make their case Monday morning in a Pennsylvania courtroom. The prosecution rested its case Friday after testimony from Cosby's accuser Andrea Constand. Cosby faces three charges of aggravated indecent assault. If convicted, each carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether Cosby will take the stand during his trial.