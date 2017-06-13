Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby stands accused of sexual assault and faces trial in a Pennsylvania courthouse
Prosecutors vow Cosby retrial after jury deadlocks
District Attorney Kevin Steele vowed to put Cosby on trial a second time after jury failed to reach a verdict
Judge declares mistrial in Cosby sexual assault case
The jury in suburban Philadelphia was "hopelessly deadlocked" after five days of deliberations
Cosby jury returns for sixth day of deliberations
Jurors have already discussed the case for more than 50 hours since Monday
Bill Cosby team: Woman says accuser hatched plan to sue
Andrea Constand's lawyer faulted the Cosby team for circulating the woman's statement while jurors were deliberating
Rikki Klieman on jury questions in Cosby trial and defense's strategy
CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the jury's deliberation process and questions so far in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial and the defense's decision to call just a single witness.
Jurors begin second day of deliberations in Cosby sex assault trial
Jurors will begin their fifth hour of deliberations in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial Tuesday morning. They asked about Cosby's 2005 deposition Monday night. Jurors wanted to re-examine the section where Cosby admitted to giving pills to accuser Andrea Constand. Jericka Duncan reports.
Jury deliberates Bill Cosby's fate
Bill Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in his home in 2004. While more than 50 other women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, this is the only criminal case against him. Jericka Duncan reports.
Rikki Klieman on Bill Cosby defense strategy, whether he will testify
Bill Cosby's defense lawyers will make their case Monday morning in a Pennsylvania courtroom. The prosecution rested its case Friday after testimony from Cosby's accuser Andrea Constand. Cosby faces three charges of aggravated indecent assault. If convicted, each carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether Cosby will take the stand during his trial.
Jury hears Cosby, in deposition, admitting to fondling victim
The prosecution in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial cited depositions that Cosby gave in 2005 and 2006, admitting to getting at least seven prescriptions for Quaaludes in the 1970s. Cosby also said he fondled Andrea Constand after giving her half a Benadryl to relax. Jericka Duncan has more.
Legal strategies behind the Bill Cosby sex assault trial
Andrea Constand, the key witness in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, stood by her story over two days of cross-examination. Cosby's defense team tried to reveal inconsistencies in her account based on phone records. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the case.
Cosby accuser stands by her story under cross-examination
Andrea Constand brushed off suggestions she had a romantic relationship with the comedian as his lawyers labored to pick apart her story at his sex-crimes trial
Cosby accuser Andrea Constand tells her story in public for first time
Andrea Constand, a former employee at Temple University, Bill Cosby's alma mater, testified in graphic detail Tuesday about the evening she alleges Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Witnesses begin testimony in Bill Cosby sex assault trial
Day two of Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial begins Tuesday. Over the coming days, the prosecution will call accuser Andrea Constand and her mother, Gianna, to the stand. Cosby's defense team attacked Constand's character on the first day of the trial. The prosecution accused Cosby of using fame and power to take advantage of trusting young women. DeMarco Morgan reports.
Prosecutors to jury: Don't confuse Cosby with TV character
Bill Cosby used his power and fame to violate an employee of Temple University's basketball program, a prosecutor said in her opening statement
As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, “O.J. hangover” possible
Judge to try hard to keep media frenzy from influencing case the way it did O.J.’s
As Bill Cosby jury selection starts, race, gender, fame in play
Former Temple University basketball team manager says he drugged and molested her 13 year ago; dozens of other accusers have made similar allegations
Prosecutors seize on Cosby quote that women "need chemicals"
In a court filing, prosecutors say the comments show Cosby's familiarity with date rape drugs
Bill Cosby's lawyers want his trial moved
Bill Cosby wants to move his trial out of a suburban Philadelphia courthouse, arguing there’s been widespread negative press coverage
Bill Cosby's lawyers claim racism for first time
Lawyers for the comedian have suggested for the first time that racial bias is to blame as Cosby faces the prospect of 13 women testifying in court
Bill Cosby's wife deposed in defamation case
Deposition is believed to be the first Camille Cosby has given since dozens of women came forward to accuse her husband of sexual assault
Bill Cosby: "America's Dad" falls from grace
Thirty years ago, the idea of Bill Cosby being charged with a sex crime would have been unfathomable
Stars react to charges against Bill Cosby
Now, some celebrities are speaking out about today's hearing and Cosby's legacy
Bill Cosby sues model Beverly Johnson
The comedian has sued model Beverly Johnson over her allegations that he drugged and attempted to sexually assault her in the '80s
