Behind the wheel
CBSNews.com looks at the latest automotive news and industry trends
Latest
-
Automakers got big tax breaks to build in the U.S., but used European labor to do the work
Some of the biggest car makers got huge tax breaks to build plants in America. And while they create jobs down the road, immigrant hands, often extremely low-paid, built the factories. Vladimir Duthiers and a CBSN: On Assignment team uncover how shady visa practices help them do it.
-
Tesla unveils much-anticipated and affordable Model 3
The mystery may be over for a handful of car owners, but the questions remain for hundreds of thousands more, and for the company behind an enigmatic new car. Friday night, Tesla began delivering its Model 3 electric car - its most affordable vehicle yet. CEO Elon Musk is making a risky bet that the Model 3 could make electric cars mainstream. John Blackstone reports.
-
Car companies race to get self-driving cars on the road
In the United States, car companies are racing to get self-driving cars on the road but federal regulators are lagging on the new rules. Kris Van Cleave has more.
-
World's fastest production car
The Bugatti Chiron is said to be the world's fastest production car. It costs $3 million, and there's a 3-and-a-half-year waiting list to get it. Kris Van Cleave took one for a spin in Greenwich, Connecticut.
-
What the hunt for parking really costs
Last year, drivers wasted billions of hours circling in search of a spot, which comes with a steep dollar cost as well.
-
Inside Bugatti's new $3 million car
One of the most exclusive cars on the market today can go from zero to 60 mph in less than two-and-a-half seconds. The Bugatti Chiron can reach up to 261 mph and is said to be the fastest production car in the world. Only 500 models were built worldwide, and half have reportedly already been sold. Kris Van Cleave took a ride in the luxurious car.
-
Are Uber drivers sacrificing sleep to offset cheaper fares?
Uber is in the first month of its "180 Days of Change" designed to help drivers make more money with calls for tipping, shorter cancellation windows and no more unpaid wait time. But some drivers say they still can't make a decent wage without getting the bonuses they claim require longer hours and less sleep. John Blackstone reports.
-
What we know about Tesla's new Model 3
Elon Musk is rolling out a new, more affordable electric car. Tim Stevens, CNET's Roadshow editor-in-chief, joins CBSN with everything you need to know about the Tesla Model 3.
-
Lyft president pushes for growth amid Uber's woes
While ride-hailing giant Uber battled chaos and controversy this year, competitor Lyft was making big gains. The company has added service to 150 U.S. markets, making it available in more than 350 areas across the country. Lyft president and co-founder John Zimmer speaks to John Blackstone about the future of ride-sharing and competition with Uber.
-
Will Tesla's low-cost Model 3 be ready by Friday?
Tesla's long-awaited, affordable electric car could start rolling off the assembly line on Friday. Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk tweeted the new Model 3 passed its regulatory requirements ahead of schedule. Editor-in-chief of automotive site Roadshow, Tim Stevens, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the importance of a successful rollout and the key differences between this model and Tesla's other cars.
-
Stunning lack of oversight of school bus drivers uncovered
A CBS News investigation found a stunning lack of oversight of school bus drivers. At least once a week on average, a driver is arrested for driving under the influence or child pornography, or even sexually assaulting a child. Kris Van Cleave reports.
-
Smart cars give NYPD the right to remain adorable
Most police cars only turn heads when their sirens are blaring, but the New York Police Department's newest Smart cruisers are getting a flood of attention of a completely different kind. Kris Van Cleave reports.
-
New study looks at car crashes in states with legal marijuana use
Colorado led the nation as the first state to allow sales of marijuana for recreational use in 2014, but the drug's effect on roadway crashes has not been well-documented. A new insurance study reported an increase in insurance claims filed for collisions in Colorado, Washington and Oregon, states where marijuana use is legal. However, the numbers do not match what Colorado State Patrol has tracked. Barry Petersen reports.
-
Shifting gears at Uber
Uber is looking for a new CEO after Travis Kalanick resigned under pressure this week. CNET's Dan Ackerman joins CBSN to discuss the Uber shakeup.
-
Video: Motorcyclist kicks sedan, causing 2-car crash on freeway
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a motorcyclist who kicked a sedan driving on a Santa Clarita freeway Wednesday, touching off a two-car crash. The apparent road rage incident was captured on camera by another driver.
-
New study grades only 2 of 37 midsize SUVs headlights "good"
A new study out Tuesday morning shows many midsize SUVs struggle to light up the roads at night. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety looked at headlights on 37 different models. Only two got good reviews and eleven models received poor grades. Kris Van Cleave reports.
-
New video shows flying car prototype
A new video could be providing a glimpse into a future mode of transportation. Maria Medina from KPIX has more on the "Kitty Hawk."
-
Why investors are picking Tesla's promise over GM's profits
Despite lack of profits, electric car maker has bolted by General Motors to become the most highly valued U.S. auto manufacturer
-
Utah faces backlash over new drunk driving law
Utah faces growing opposition over a newly-passed drunk driving law that lowers the legal blood alcohol limit from 0.08 to 0.05. That makes it the lowest threshold in the nation, and the law is set to go into effect late next year. Businesses are already fighting back with an aggressive ad campaign. Carter Evans reports.
-
The style of Vespa
Cherished for their ease and style, the Italian scooters have been celebrated in the seven decades since their introduction
-
BMW's Art Cars: A blend of art and speed
Artist John Baldessari puts his pedal to the metal by painting the latest in the German automaker's series of signature race cars
-
Viva Vespa!
The sporty Italian motorbike is as much a fashion accessory as it is a set of wheels
-
Celebrating Vespa style
The Vespa, the sporty Italian motorbike, is as much a fashion accessory as it is a set of wheels. Seth Doane visits the Vespa factory in Pontedera, Italy, and takes a trip through Rome with Annie Ojile, an American expat who started a Vespa tour company, Scooteroma.
-
7 of the safest cars on the road
These SUVs and sedans get the highest rating of "top safety pick plus" from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety
-
Crash test dummies getting heavier to keep up with American waistline
The crash test dummy was designed nearly 50 years ago, when the average American man stood 5 feet 9 inches and weighed 170 pounds. But as Americans have expanded, crash test dummies will, too, to ensure that cars are safe for the modern age. Kris Van Cleave has more.
Highlights
-
Tesla unveils much-anticipated and affordable Model 3
-
Car companies race to get self-driving cars on the road
-
What the hunt for parking really costs
-
Inside Bugatti's new $3 million car
-
Stunning lack of oversight of school bus drivers uncovered
-
Smart cars give NYPD the right to remain adorable
-
Shifting gears at Uber
-
New video shows flying car prototype
-
New study grades only 2 of 37 midsize SUVs headlights "good"
-
Utah faces backlash over new drunk driving law
-
Parents turn to smartphone apps to monitor teen drivers
-
Why most concept cars never make it to production
-
Report: Road rage involving guns on the rise
-
Self-driving robots making food deliveries
-
How auto lenders can disable your car if you miss payment