Inside Bugatti's new $3 million car

One of the most exclusive cars on the market today can go from zero to 60 mph in less than two-and-a-half seconds. The Bugatti Chiron can reach up to 261 mph and is said to be the fastest production car in the world. Only 500 models were built worldwide, and half have reportedly already been sold. Kris Van Cleave took a ride in the luxurious car.