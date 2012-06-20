America's debt battle
The debate in Washington over the deficit and raising the debt limit
Latest
Goldman Sachs CEO: Fiscal cliff a test of trust for U.S. investors
Lloyd Blankfein says going over fiscal cliff would shake confidence in investing in the United States
D.C.'s next battle: The debt ceiling
No sooner did the "fiscal cliff" confrontation come to an end that the stage was set for the next partisan battle over the country's financial future. Major Garrett reports on the looming debt ceiling standoff.
Truce made in debt limit battle
There's a truce in the battle over the debt limit. The House passed a bill that buys the country another four months before it risks default, but the measure forces the Senate to do something it hasn't done in nearly four years - pass a budget. Randall Pinkston reports.
Ryan floats short-term debt limit increase idea
Budget Committee chairman Paul Ryan says it would allow more time for Republicans to work on spending cuts with Democrats
Fitch warns of U.S. credit rating downgrade
Leading rating agency says battle over hiking debt ceiling lid jeopardizing triple-A rating
Pentagon preps hiring freeze, contract delays, just in case
Def. Sec. Leon Panetta warns: "Fiscal uncertainty has become a serious threat to our national security"
"Cliff" deal loaded with special interest tax breaks
The "fiscal cliff" law is full of special interest tax breaks, which add $74 billion in spending. Wyatt Andrews takes a look at some of the new deductions and why they're part of the bill.
Senate quiet as leaders work on "cliff" deal
The Senate is quiet as its two leaders - Harry Reid and Mitch McConnell - work behind the scenes on a "fiscal cliff" deal. As Wyatt Andrews reports, they're trying to find a compromise plan to present to the full Senate within a day.
Sen. McConnell "hopeful," "optimistic" on "cliff" deal
For the first time, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell described himself as "hopeful" and "optimistic" for a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff." Nancy Cordes reports on the potential breakthrough and what to expect going forward.
Obama "modestly optimistic" on "fiscal cliff" deal
Considering the tenor of recent "fiscal cliff" talks, President Obama's modest optimism for a deal sounds like real progress. But, as Major Garrett reports, if Senate leaders don't come up with a deal, the president has his own "Plan B."
Going over the "estate cliff"
The "fiscal cliff" could have serious repercussions for the nation, including when it comes to property ownership. As John Blackstone reports, the federal estate tax would rise from 35 to 55 percent if a budget deal isn't reached by Congress over the next several days.
"Plan B" vote backfires on Boehner
In a risky move, Speaker John Boehner tried to get the House to pass his "Plan B" "fiscal cliff" bill. But the plan backfired when he didn't have enough votes, reports Nancy Cordes. The move was intended to give him leverage with President Obama, and instead left him weaker.
No Christmas miracle on "fiscal cliff"
With no deal in sight to prevent the looming "fiscal cliff," Washington has left for Christmas break. Major Garrett reports on Speaker Boehner's ill-fated "Plan B," and the president's "hopeless" optimism.
House votes on Boehner's "Plan B"
As the House votes for Speaker Boehner's "Plan B" to avoid the "fiscal cliff," options for passing a deal before Christmas are slipping away. Nancy Cordes reports.
"Fiscal cliff" talks could be in trouble
Top aides on both sides of debt negotiations tell CBS News the talks, which were moving so quickly, have slowed to a crawl. The House speaker and President Obama traded ultimatums, which as Nancy Cordes reports, is never a good sign this close to a deadline.
Obama on GOP: It is very hard for them to say yes to me
President Obama answered questions about his negotiations with Congressional Republicans over solving the country's deficit and reaching a deal to avoid going over the "fiscal cliff." Mr. Obama claimed, "they keep on finding ways to say no as opposed to finding ways to say yes."
Boehner unveils "Plan B" to "fiscal cliff" negotiations
House Speaker John Boehner unveiled what he called "Plan B," backup legislation, in case he and the president cannot strike a deal in their "fiscal cliff" negotiations. Nancy Cordes reports.
Boehner's "fiscal cliff" offer brings optimism to Capitol Hill
With a new offer from House Speaker John Boeher on the table, there is new optimism on Capitol Hill that the "fiscal cliff" can be avoided. Tara Mergener reports negotiations are pushing forward at the highest levels.
Poll: GOP to blame if "fiscal cliff" talks fail
A majority of Americans, including a third of Republicans, say the GOP would be to blame if Washington can't avert the "fiscal cliff"
Biden: Dems would compromise on "fiscal cliff"
Says real issue is what GOP willing to do to avert looming tax hikes, spending cuts
Election behind him, Obama to talk "fiscal cliff"
Many Dems hope president takes hard line in remarks, as GOP digs in heels against hiking taxes on big earners; Will he go down middle?
Dems: "Fiscal cliff" first, then tackle entitlements
Democrats say they're open to changes to Medicare, Social Security, but suggest it should be separate from "fiscal cliff" negotiations
Govs to Obama: Don't dump "fiscal cliff" costs on us
Six governors meet with the president today and plan to tell him that "fiscal cliff" fix should do more than shift cost to states
On "fiscal cliff", Obama appeals to former foes
Obama addresses the Business Roundtable today, a group that's had a contentious relationship with the president
Economist: Go over "fiscal cliff" if it means a better deal
Economist Mark Zandi tells Congress it has time to cut a deal, but they must get a good deal: "The uncertainty is killing us"