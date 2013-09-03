A Rich Retirement
CBSNews.com helps you navigate retirement planning
Latest
What you should know about retiring in a foreign country
Venturing abroad for retirement can offer major benefits -- if you've thought things through.
Making retirement funds last longer
Life expectancy in the U.S. continues to rise. How do you ensure you save enough money to last your entire retirement? CBS News senior business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins CBSN with tips for stretching your savings.
Planning for a longer retirement
With longevity increasing and uncertainty over retirement benefits, how should young people plan to save?
How do you retire young?
If you aren't making millions, is it possible to retire early from your day job?
Buying a house vs. retirement savings
Many people wonder what's more important to prioritize in personal finance: saving to buy a house or saving for retirement? Yahoo Finance's Jeanie Ahn joins CBSN with helpful tips for smarter saving.
Tech companies are probably affecting your retirement
Most Americans who invest in the market do so through retirement accounts, and tech companies have a large presence there. Here's why.
How do I protect my 401(k) from market drops?
There's no magic formula for choosing investments, but there are steps you can take to help guard against sudden drops in value.
Tips for protecting your 401K
Yahoo finance columnist Rick Newman joins CBSN to share his best tips for protecting your 401K investments in the event of an economic downturn.
How do you save for retirement as a freelancer?
When your income fluctuates, it can be hard to plan for the future. Here are some things you should know.
Here's what you should know before raiding your 401(k)
Thinking about dipping into those retirement savings? You'll want to consider the few pros and many, many cons first
Is it ever OK to raid your 401(k)?
Here are some things to consider before dipping into retirement savings
How to save for retirement when your adult kid lives at home
More young adults today live in their parents' home than in any other kind of household. Almost a third of millennials are under their parents' roof, and among those, one in four is not working or going to school. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to offer tips for dealing with the financial impact this trend could have on parents' retirement savings and the importance of liquidity going into retirement.
The key to saving your personal finances
David Nelson, chief strategist at Belpointe Asset Management, has tips for saving in the long run, in this week's "Eye on Money."
Eye on Money: Saving for retirement
A new survey shows many older Americans are taking steps to prepare for retirement, but a majority might not be ready for the financial long- haul. Seventy-four percent of survey respondents aged 60 to 75 failed a quiz about making their savings last through retirement. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to share some saving tips and reminders.
Are you financially ready for retirement?
A recent survey shows 60 percent of Americans are "very" or "somewhat" confident about having enough money to live comfortably during retirement, but only 41 percent admit to crunching the numbers to see how much they will need. CBS News business anaylst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to offer practical tips for retirement planning.
Millennials struggling with student debt, uncertain economy
For the first time, more millennials are living with parents than with spouses or partners
States helping workers set up retirement accounts
More than 600,000 Connecticut workers do not have access to workplace retirement plans. The state and several others have recently passed laws to help those people save for the future. Jill Schlesinger has the details.
Will the election affect your retirement savings?
Data show that since World War II the average compound annual growth rate for U.S. stocks is 9.7 percent under presidents of one major political party and 6.7 percent when the other party occupies the White House. Jill Schlesinger reports how markets react to presidential politics.
How to pay smaller fees on long-term financial plans
A study from Standard & Poor's shows that over a 10-year investment horizon about 90 percent of actively managed U.S. mutual funds failed to beat their benchmarks. The reason is clear: Their fees eat into their returns. Jill Schlesinger reports.
How to build savings even without an employer retirement plan
While median household income grew more than five percent last year, many Americans still aren't saving enough for their future. Fifty-four percent of workers reported in a recent survey they had less than $25,000 in savings and investments. Only 45 percent said they contributed to the retirement savings plan offered by their employer. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss alternative options like the government's myRA.
8 countries where you can retire on $200K for 30 years
Check out the list of 8 places around the world where you can retire with only $200K and make it 30 years.
Cruise ship living: Retiring to a life at sea
For many passengers, luxury liners are like a second home, but for 88-year-old Lee Wachstetter the cruise ship Crystal Serenity is her ONLY home
More people tapping into 401k plans for financial help
Early withdrawals from 401k retirement plans are on the rise, despite the large tax penalties that come with them. Jill Schlesinger has more on this in "Eye on Money."
Stricter rules for brokers giving retirement advice
In an effort to crack down on backdoor payments and hidden fees, the Department of Labor just released new rules on how financial professionals must handle retirement accounts. Jill Schlesinger reports.
How you can live large after your retirement
Nearly 4.5 million retired homeowners paid a mortgage in 2014. In one decade, the median mortgage debt for older homeowners jumped 82 percent to $79,000. In this "Eye on Money" series, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what you need to know about mortgage debt, buying and renting homes and common mistakes to avoid before your retirement.