54th Annual Grammy Awards
Music's biggest night, the 54th annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb. 12, 2012
Latest
Glen Campbell's final tour
On his farewell tour, the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Grammy talks about the Alzheimer's that is fading a brilliant career
2012 Grammys scrambled for Whitney Houston tribute
Producer Ken Ehrlich, director Louis Horvitz and singers Bonnie Raitt and Katy Perry talk about the quick turnaround at the 2012 Grammy Awards to pay tribute to the late Whitney Houston.
Jennifer Hudson on 2012 Grammys: Love was in the room
Singers Jennifer Hudson, Katy Perry, LL Cool J and Bonnie Raitt remember the 2012 Grammy Awards, and the quick turnaround to pay tribute to the late Whitney Houston.
Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney behind the scenes at 2012 Grammys
Bruce Springsteen shows Paul McCartney how he can play his guitar behind-the-scenes at the 2012 Grammy Awards.
Springsteen on saying "yes" to McCartney duet
Producer Ken Ehrlich, record producer Jon Landau, and singer Bruce Springsteen recall when Paul McCartney requested Springsteen to play a guitar part on stage during the 2012 Grammy Awards.
Springsteen song perfect open to 2012 Grammys: LL Cool J
CBS Entertainment's Jack Sussman, producer Ken Ehrlich, and rapper/actor LL Cool J talk about how Bruce Springsteen's song, "We Take Care of Our Own," was perfect to open the 2012 Grammy Awards, and lead into the tribute for Whitney Houston.
Preview: The Year of Adele
Singer Adele tells 60 Minutes that she is all about the songs and not "some skinny mini" worried about her body. Watch Anderson Cooper's profile on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. CT. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. MT/PT.
Chaka Khan opens up about Clive Davis' gala
Singer Chaka Khan calls Clive Davis' decision to host the pre-Grammy party after Whitney Houston's death "insanity"
Miranda Lambert questions Brown's Grammy appearance
Country singer says Brown should be "put back in his place," while Brown has a message of his own for the "haters"
Who is Paul McCartney? The toast of the music industry
All eyes were on Paul McCartney this week with the release of a new album, a tribute gala and two Grammy performances
Music industry salutes Paul MCartney
A pre-Grammy tribute to Paul McCartney, MusiCares person of the year
Grammy winners party night away in Los Angeles
The champagne flowed after the Grammy Awards ceremony ended on Sunday night
Catholic League: Minaj's Grammy set "vulgar"
Group took with Nicki Minaj's performance, asking if Grammys would have allowed set that insulted Jews, Muslims
Whitney Houston songwriter on star's influence
Writer of seven Whitney Houston songs says stars like Mariah Carey and Celine Dion and many more got their style from Whitney
2012 Grammys: The after parties
Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkston and The Beach Boys celebrate
A look back at Whitney Houston's enduring sound
From dance tunes to power ballads, a look at the star's most influential and timeless songs
Whitney Houston in recent interview: "I'm good"
"The Insider" host Kevin Frazier spoke to Houston three months ago in Detroit, said singer looked "fine"
Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown's stormy pairing
A look at the 15-year relationship -- from love to addiction to abuse -- in the wake of the star's passing
Quincy Jones on drug abuse and music
In the wake of Tony Bennett's call to legalize drugs after Whitney Houston's death, legendary composer and producer Quincy Jones talks about the link between drug abuse and music, saying, "You can't stop it."
2012 Grammys: Press Room
Stars pose with their awards on music's biggest night
2012 Grammys: Show Highlights
Memorable moments from music's biggest night
Whitney Houston remembered at pre-Grammy gala
Alicia Keys, Diddy and Mary J. Blige are among the stars who paid tribute to Whitney Houston at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel
Clive Davis' pre-Grammy gala
Alicia Keys, Diddy and Tony Bennett were among the stars who paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston; Houston was found dead in her hotel room hours earlier
2012 Grammys: Red-carpet arrivals
Stars walk the red carpet on music's biggest night
Stars pay tribute to Whitney Houston at Grammys
The sudden death of Whitney Houston cast a shadow over the Grammy Awards show where Jennifer Hudson led the tributes to the music legend. Bigad Shaban reports from the red carpet.