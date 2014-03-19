Eye on America: Retirement
Explore the changing nature of retirement and prepare for the future
Latest
Why your credit cards shouldn't retire when you do
Retirees risk damaging their credit scores in retirement by reducing or eliminating their use of credit cards
Back to school: College towns woo retirees
As baby boomers leave the workforce and decide where to live, more retirement communities are springing up near colleges and universities
Back to the future technology spurs adults to save for retirement
An algorithm that visualizes your older self has been proven to motivate people to put away more money for the future
Don't use your 401(k) as a piggybank
Americans are increasingly using their retirement funds as a source for emergency cash -- big mistake
Data shows retirees better off today than 1950
For retirees, the "good old days" weren't nearly as golden as many seem to believe
Three mistakes to avoid with your 401(k)
Simply contributing to your 401(k) won’t guarantee you a secure retirement. CBS MoneyWatch contributor and financial advisor Ray Martin shares savings mistakes you need to avoid.
Biggest 401(k) mistakes and how to avoid them
Simply joining your 401(k) plan at work and contributing regularly won't ensure a secure retirement
Record cutbacks at Social Security as retirement claims surge
New report finds Social Security offices closing and services being slashed even as the system juggles more beneficiaries than ever before
Will you need long-term care insurance?
As we live longer, more people will need costly help later on, but it doesn't necessarily mean you should buy a policy for that
Finding a job when you're over 50
It's not easy, but by avoiding certain pitfalls and targeting the right opportunities, you can improve your chances
Successful retirees: The teacher and the jeweler
Plenty of savings is just one ingredient for a happy retirement, this California couple shows
Why all IRA choices aren't created equal
Should you go for a Roth or a traditional plan? Depending on your age and income, there may be a clear winner
Most Americans struggle to save for retirement
Anxiety is on the rise, as many find it hard to put money away while keeping up with the bills, CBS News poll finds
Reverse mortgages may be ready for a revival
After they took a hit during the recession, seniors are once again considering them; some new protections are available, as well
Could Social Security go bankrupt?
Program is cornerstone of retirement for millions of Americans; what's down the road for it?
The crisis in state pension plans
Despite sincere efforts at reform, the financial health of America's pension plans is terrible -- and getting worse
How making your own rules can change your view of retirement
Maria Gamb quit her corporate gig to start her own business, and now sees retirement in a whole new light
It's not your father's retirement anymore
The definition of retirement is changing as the dream of leisure-filled "golden years" moves beyond the reach of most Americans
Self-employed cobbler walks difficult path to retirement
Like many entrepreneurs, shoe-repair shop owner Giovanni Perrupato has found it difficult to save money for retirement while juggling family and business costs
Top 10 beach towns for retirees
See 10 of the best places to retire to if living by the beach is your dream
5 dangerous scams targeting seniors
Good manners and social media can make seniors susceptible to a range of financial rip-offs -- here's how to avoid getting burned
Think twice before taking a loan from your 401(k)
It's tempting for cash-strapped investors to borrow against their retirement savings, but that's a dangerous move for most folks
How to retire in your thirties without winning the lottery
Marc Hardekopf retired in 2013 at the age of 36. Here's how he pulled it off
How fees and employer tinkering eat away your 401(k)
Saving for retirement is hard enough, so workers must make sure they don't lose precious dollars to not-so-obvious costs
Planning for retirement in your 60s
Now's the time to draw up a thorough -- and honest -- plan that covers the essentials, like where you'll live and medical costs