Great American Eclipse
Complete coverage of one of nature's most spectacular sights
Amateur photographers will bring the solar eclipse to the world
Google plans to stitch images from coast to coast into a short time-lapse movie that anyone can download after Monday's eclipse
The Great American Eclipse
How to prepare kids for the solar eclipse
Parents, schools and summer camps need to take steps to protect children's eyes during next week's solar eclipse
Tyler to perform "Total Eclipse" during solar eclipse
Some cruise vacationers will be able to experience a "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on Monday when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit song for the first time ever during a solar eclipse
How to stream the American solar eclipse of 2017
Millions will witness the first solar eclipse to cross the entire continental U.S. in 99 years on Mon., August 21
Excitement over solar eclipse extends to the blind
Even people who won't be able to see the eclipse on Monday are excited about experiencing it
Space station crew to get 3 shots at solar eclipse
The space station's crew will get three opportunities on successive orbits to photograph the Aug. 21 solar eclipse
Total eclipse towns brace for tourism influx
People living along the solar eclipse path of totality have just a few days until their small towns are inundated with millions of tourists
The sky's the limit for eclipse swag
Entrepreneurs large and small are frantically selling solar stuff commemorating the big Aug. 21 celestial event
Preparing for the Great American Eclipse of 2017
People across the continental U.S. will witness a rare and spectacular celestial event on August 21
"Be very, very careful": A solar eclipse safety warning
Millions of Americans are gearing up to see the solar eclipse on August 21. However, blindness is a risk if you don't have proper eye protection, and one man tells CBS News he learned that lesson the hard way. CBS News' Danielle Nottingham has his story plus advice on how to view the eclipse safely.
What do Americans think of the eclipse?
On Aug. 21, the U.S. will experience a total solar eclipse -- CBS News asked Americans how interested they are in trying to see it
Don't fall for phony eclipse glasses
Shades that don't meet the proper industry standard are dangerous, but spotting the fakes can be tricky
Will weather cooperate for viewing the solar eclipse?
Historical weather data show eclipse watchers have a better chance of clear skies in the Northwest
How to photograph the August solar eclipse
Shooting the Aug. 21 solar eclipse poses challenges for photographers; here's what you need to know to capture the moment
Want to livestream the eclipse? Your cellphone may struggle
Even with additional portable cell towers, cellphone service may be spotty in some of the 14 states where eclipse-viewers will gather
Coast to coast, eclipse business is booming
Towns from Oregon to South Carolina are prepping for record numbers of tourists -- and the spending they'll bring
Solar eclipse will reveal mysteries of the sun
Scientists observing Aug. 21 solar eclipse hope to learn more about what heats up the sun's outer atmosphere
The August solar eclipse on your smartphone
A variety of apps and web pages are available to help users prepare for and get the most out of the Aug. 21 solar eclipse
What you need to know about the solar eclipse
The total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017 will be the first to cross the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a century. Nikki Battiste has more on what to expect and how to see it.
Excitement builds for "Great American Eclipse"
The coast-to-coast solar eclipse on Aug. 21 promises a flood of data and excitement as millions take in one of nature's great spectacles
Watch the total solar eclipse underwater at this scuba center
For a totally unique total solar eclipse experience, head to Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Solar eclipse glasses: What to wear to protect your eyes
Put those Ray Bans away: NASA explains the only ways to keep your eyes safe on August 21
August solar eclipse may be most viewed ever
Scientists are gearing up for a total eclipse of the sun Aug. 21, the first visible from coast to coast in the United States in nearly a century
Small Illinois town is key spot for solar eclipse viewing
Makanda, Illinois, will be directly in the eclipse's path and is one of the places where it can be viewed the longest - over two minutes
Solar eclipse - Aug. 21, 2017
