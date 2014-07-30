Ebola virus outbreak
The deadly disease has affected several countries, including the U.S.
Latest
Congo announces suspected Ebola cases, deaths
World Health Organization says officials informed them of single confirmed case of deadly virus this week
Ebola vaccine highly effective, WHO says
Scientists have struggled to develop an Ebola vaccine over the years, and this is the first one proven to work
British nurse infected with Ebola rushed back to hospital
Pauline Cafferkey is said to be in ‘stable condition’ and the virus is not infectious
Investigation: U.S. company bungled Ebola response
Costly mistakes were made by U.S. company during the Ebola outbreak, including misdiagnosing cases, AP investigation finds
WHO declares official end to Ebola outbreak
But health officials warn it will take several months before the world is considered free of the disease that claimed more than 11,300 lives
Country where Ebola outbreak began reaches milestone
Despite positive news in Guinea, "We definitely cannot let our guard down"
Google Science Fair winner: Conn. teen invents new Ebola test
A 16-year-old and her science teacher designed an Ebola test that doesn't need refrigeration
Nurse quarantined in Ebola scare sues New Jersey
Nurse Kaci Hickox blames political posturing and fear for decision to detain her in Newark tent last year
Possible case of Ebola relapse raises questions
UK nurse is recovering after her second bout of life-threatening illness from virus that may have been lurking for months
Ebola virus can stick around up to 9 months in men
Semen samples reveal presence of virus even longer than previously believed
Nurse critically ill from delayed Ebola complications
UK nurse suffers "unusual" relapse months after recovering from Ebola infection
U.K. nurse who kicked Ebola back in hospital months later
Pauline Cafferkey recovered after contracting disease in Sierra Leone, but appears to be suffering serious, unusual complications
How bureaucracy, bungling hurt Ebola response
AP investigation: Expired supplies, missing gear and red tape undermined World Health Organization's response to crisis
Young nurse adopts newborn: "He had no one else"
In the midst of the Ebola epidemic, a dying mother and her baby crossed paths with a nurse who couldn't forget them
Experts hunt origin of new Ebola case in Sierra Leone
County declared itself Ebola free last week after battling the rare, deadly disease, only to see a new case pop up
Ebola survivors suffer lingering health problems
Health officials see "emergency within an emergency" as survivors struggle with debilitating pain, complications
World "on the verge of an effective Ebola vaccine"
Trial in Guinea tested thousands of people exposed to deadly virus and the results point to "a game-changer"
Ebola is claiming lives again in Liberia
Disease that has claimed more than 4,800 lives is resurging, with 120 people under observation in hospitals
10,000 people in U.S. monitored during Ebola scare
New numbers from the CDC show how widespread efforts were to stop Ebola from taking hold in the U.S.
New Ebola case in Liberia as health workers protest
Officials confirm second Ebola case in same town where disease was detected days earlier on teen's corpse
Rapid-detection Ebola test could be game-changer
Blood test that gets accurate results within minutes could help stop outbreaks from spreading, experts say
Ebola flares up after lull in Guinea
Health officials are alarmed about new cases just as the crisis seemed to be getting under control
Ebola virus found lurking in doctor's eye
American doctor who survived Ebola suffered a rare flare-up that caused one of his eyes to change color
An American woman's fight to stop Ebola with technology
As Liberia reaches a turning point in the fight against Ebola, 25-year-old social entrepreneur Camilla Hermann works to prevent a recurrence
Ebola can spread through sex longer than experts thought
Recent case shows the risk can persist for months
Highlights
WHO delayed sounding alarm on Ebola outbreak
American healthcare worker with Ebola to arrive in U.S. for treatment
ZMapp and the fight against Ebola
Mali declared free of Ebola, health minister says
Doctor who survived Ebola heads back to treat others
Ebola czar: Americans should be "proud" of CDC
Obama: “We cannot beat Ebola without more funding”
First NIH test shows Ebola vaccine appears to be safe
Surgeon who was treated for Ebola in Nebraska hospital dies
Ebola-infected surgeon in his own words
The Ebola Hot Zone
Back from Liberia: 21 days in self-quarantine
Could doctors use robots to treat Ebola patients?
"60 Minutes" gets inside look at a Liberian hospital treating Ebola
Volunteer medic heads to Ebola hot zone