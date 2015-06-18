Dylann Roof's chilling confession in new video

Testimony continues next week in the federal hate crimes trial of Dylann Roof. Roof, who is white, is accused of shooting nine black people to death last year at a bible study meeting in a Charleston, South Carolina church. A two-hour video recording was introduced as evidence on Friday. In it, Roof reveals his hatred of African Americans and his larger intentions when he barged into the bible study group. Mark Strassmann reports.