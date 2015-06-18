Charleston shooting
Latest news on the deadly rampage at a historic Charleston, S.C. church
9/11 memorial architect to design Charleston memorial
The decision came Saturday on the second anniversary of the massacre at Emanuel AME church in Charleston
Docs show where church gunman drove after S.C. massacre
Dylann Roof shot nine people to death during Bible study at black church in Charleston, South Carolina
Shooting survivor tells Roof "the devil has come back to claim" him
Dylann Roof confronted by families of Charleston church shooting victims for last time before he heads to death row
Dylann Roof sentenced to death for Charleston church shooting
Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was sentenced to death for the assault on Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, that left a total of 12 victims, killing nine of them
Church shooter: “I still feel like I had to do it”
The Charleston church shooter, representing himself, insists he will not ask for mercy, saying he is not sure “what good that would do anyway”
Church shooting victim's daughter learned mom was gone from dream
Charleston church shooting victims remembered in testimony during sentencing phase of Dylann Roof's death penalty trial
Charleston church shooter to jurors: "Nothing wrong with me psychologically"
Sentencing phase begins with convicted murderer Dylann Roof representing himself with death penalty on the line
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof could face the death penalty
Dylann Roof could face the death penalty when the penalty phase begins in his federal murder trail Tuesday after being convicted last month of murdering nine black worshipers in a South Carolina church. Mark Strassmann reports.
Dylann Roof ruled competent to represent himself during sentencing
Same jury that last month found Dylann Roof guilty of 33 federal charges will now return to court to weigh if he should be sentenced to life in prison or death
Church shooter won't submit evidence to save life
Dylann Roof insists on remaining as his own attorney when jurors debate giving him the death penalty for killing nine black parishoners
Jury convicts Dylann Roof on all counts in church massacre
A federal jury in South Carolina took just two hours to convict Dylann Roof of gunning down nine members of a black church in 2015. The trial now moves to the sentencing phase, where Roof faces the death penalty. Mark Strassmann reports.
Dylann Roof trial verdict: Guilty
A jury convicted Dylann Roof in racially motivated slayings of nine black church members, and jurors will reconvene on Jan. 3rd to determine if he will face the death penalty
Accused Charleston church shooter's lawyers call no witnesses during trial
Lawyers for Dylann Roof rested their case without calling any witnesses after a judge ruled they could not present evidence about his mental health
Roof trial reveals disturbing new evidence
In new disturbing evidence at the Dylann Roof trial, police found a list of other black churches he was allegedly targeting. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann joins CBSN with the latest.
Prosecutors detail months leading up to Charleston church massacre
Through a dozen witnesses, federal prosecutors reconstructed the activities of Dylann Roof in the months leading up to night he allegedly went on a rampage at a Charleston church
Dylann Roof had alleged hit list of other black churches in his car
Prosecutors say accused Charleston church gunman Dylan Roof may have planned more attacks. Jurors heard testimony Monday about an an alleged hit list recovered from Roof's car. The apparent targets included other black churches. Mark Strassmann reports from the federal courthouse in Charleston, where the jury also heard Roof's chilling explanation of why his rampage ended.
Dylann Roof's confession, journal detail racist beliefs
Prosecutors are using Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof’s own words to portray him as a cruel angry racist
Dylann Roof's chilling confession in new video
Testimony continues next week in the federal hate crimes trial of Dylann Roof. Roof, who is white, is accused of shooting nine black people to death last year at a bible study meeting in a Charleston, South Carolina church. A two-hour video recording was introduced as evidence on Friday. In it, Roof reveals his hatred of African Americans and his larger intentions when he barged into the bible study group. Mark Strassmann reports.
Prosecutors play confession tape in Charleston church shooting trial
The jury that will decide the fate of Dylann Roof heard his confession to the killings of nine members of an African American church in Charleston, S.C. Mark Strassmann reports.
Dylann Roof laughed during church slaying confession to FBI
Dylann Roof's confession during FBI questioning played for first time at Charleston church shooting trial
Murder trial for accused Charleston church shooter begins
The murder trial of Dylann Roof opened in a South Carolina federal courtroom on Wednesday. Roof allegedly killed 12 members of a black church in June of 2015. Defense attorneys are not contesting that Roof committed the murders, but arguing to spare him from the death penalty. Mark Strassmann reports.
Accused church shooter's lawyer sparks loud objections at trial
Dylann Roof's federal death penalty trial gets underway in deadly Charleston church shooting
Judge allows Dylann Roof flip-flop on lawyers at trial
Alleged Charleston church shooter will only represent himself during the sentencing phase, when the state will seek his death
Dylann Roof to represent himself in church shooting trial
Dylann Roof, the South Carolina man charged with murdering 9 people at a historic black church in Charleston last year, will represent himself in court. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid has the latest.
Alleged Charleston church shooter to defend himself
Dylann Roof told by judge his decision to act as his own lead attorney is "unwise," but the alleged shooter presses ahead in court
Confederate flag comes down in South Carolina
John Dickerson on President Obama’s Charleston eulogy
Woman removes Confederate flag in front of S.C. Statehouse
One week after murders, Bible study resumes in Charleston
South Carolina mourns
Obama sings "Amazing Grace"
Charleston victim to gunman: "Why are you doing this?"
Charleston shooting
NAACP president: Church mass shooting is a "soulless act"
What we know about suspect Dylann Storm Roof, 21