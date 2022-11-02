Campaign 2016: Closing Arguments
CBS News explores the issues that matter most to voters as Election Day approaches
Latest
-
CBS News poll: State of the race the day before Election Day
National survey assesses where the presidential race stands and what's driving voters
-
Trump tries to stay on message in final, frantic push
As GOP nominee storms across map in quest to squeeze out Election Day surprise, distractions include popular musicians and a letter from the FBI director
-
Report: Trump aides took away his Twitter access
Trump is well known for venting frustrations on Twitter, but aides moved to keep him off the site in attempt to get the campaign on message
-
LeBron James, J.R. Smith campaign with Clinton in Ohio
Clinton is bringing out an all-star lineup for her last few days on the trail
-
Trump camp slams group's anti-Semitic allegations
The Trump campaign said the Anti-Defamation League "should focus on real anti-Semitism" after they slam his latest commercial
-
Beyoncé to campaign for Hillary Clinton: source
The concert is aimed at millennials and African-American voters in the Democratic stronghold of Cuyahoga County, Ohio
-
Trump, Clinton spark intense debate among older voters
CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann met with two retirees in The Villages, Florida, for a heated discussion
-
Millennial voters weigh in at CBS News town hall
CBS News convened a group of 33 millennials for a town hall discussion on the election
-
Clinton, Trump strategize in the campaign's final days
Clinton is targeting turnout among minorities, while Trump tells early voters in four states that they can change their vote
-
Millennial voters weigh in
CBS News spoke with a panel of 33 millennial voters about what issues matter most to them in this election
-
CBS News Millennial voter town hall
CBS News hosted a panel of 33 young voters to discuss the issues that matter most to them in the presidential election.
-
Will new FBI controversy sway Ohio voters?
CBS News spoke with Ohio voters to see if the latest on Clinton's email server has changed their minds
-
Buckeye business owners on candidates' economic plans
In battleground state Ohio, Clinton and Trump's plans on issues like taxes and the minimum wage divide small business owners
-
Campaigns flooding Ohio with ads and calls
The election is one week away, meaning relief is coming soon for swing state voters swamped by campaign ads
-
How black voters could sway the election
Swing states like Florida and Ohio could be decided by black voters if they come out for Clinton the same way they came out for Barack Obama four years ago. In a story for "60 Minutes" Scott Pelley spoke with African-American voters on the east side of Cleveland for their take on the election.
-
Pennsylvania coal miners all in for Trump
Three coal miners tell CBS News that Trump is their man, but young Republicans in the state are not convinced
-
Support for Sen. John McCain strong in Arizona
Polls show Arizona Sen. John McCain has a solid double-digit lead over his Democratic opponent, Ann Kirkpatrick, in his campaign for a sixth U.S. Senate term. His household name, his ability to bring jobs to Arizona, and his moderate stance on immigration, all contribute to why he retains broad support across the state. John Blackstone reports.
-
Unlikely FBI will determine relevance of emails before Election Day
FBI Director James Comey's decision to announce the re-opening of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails has ignited a political firestorm. Comey acknowledges the new developments may not be significant, and the FBI now needs to sort through thousands of emails to determine their relevance. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid has more has more on the investigation.
-
Attorney general, FBI director at odds over Clinton letter
Attorney General Loretta Lynch is apparently at odds with FBI Director James Comey's decision to send a letter to Congress about newly discovered emails in the Hillary Clinton investigation. Justice reporter Paula Reid tells us what led to that decision and what happens next.
-
FBI investigation takes center stage in presidential campaign
Early voting is underway throughout most of the United States, but that has not stopped Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump from going full throttle on the campaign trail. Both candidates held rallies in battleground states. Trump hammered away at revelations about Clinton's email scandal, and Clinton launched her own offensive at Trump's refusal to accept election results.
-
Trump reacts to FBI's Clinton probe
Donald Trump reacted to the news that the FBI has reopened its probe into Hillary Clinton's private emails during his rally in New Hampshire on Friday. Also, after pressure to put more of his own wealth on the line, Trump wrote a $10 million check. Major Garrett reports.
-
Trump pounces on hacked Clinton Foundation email
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are neck and neck in Ohio, where Trump hammered away at the theme of the Clintons being corrupt, pointing to a newly hacked Clinton Foundation email. Trump, meanwhile, still refuses to release his tax returns and is now ignoring questions about the sexual assault allegations against him. Major Garrett has more.
-
Indiana Senate race: Battle between Evan Bayh and Todd Young
Evan Bayh is a former two-term Democratic senator who retired six years ago, and now wants back in; and his Republican opponent, Todd Young, is fighting back
-
Migrants surge across southern border ahead of election
Human smugglers are tempting migrants to cross now, playing on fears and hopes associated with Trump, Clinton
-
Inside Pennsylvania's hotly contested Senate race
Democrats need to gain five seats (four if they win the White House) to take back the Senate, and one race they have their eye on is in the Keystone State
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
