Bowe Bergdahl
Sgt. Bergdahl, held captive since 2009, swapped for 5 Gitmo detainees in 2014; now facing court-martial
Latest
Judge lets rare charge proceed in Bergdahl case
Prosecutors can try Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl on a rare charge alleging he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009
Navy SEAL: My career ended after Bergdahl search injury
Bowe Bergdahl, who was held captive by the Taliban for five years in Afghanistan, has been charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy
Judge in Bergdahl case mulls troops' injuries on search mission
Presiding judge may be open to prosecution using injured troops' testimony as evidence Sgt. Bergdahl endangered his comrades
General’s letter burning discussed in Bergdahl case
Bergdahl’s attorneys say Gen. Abrams should have referred the case for a general court-martial rather than a lower-level prosecution
Bergdahl: Leaving post in Afghanistan was "self-sacrifice"
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl said he left a post in 2009 to draw attention to what he saw as bad decisions by officers above him, according to documents
Bowe Bergdahl lawyers seek meeting with Donald Trump
Lawyers may seek deposition from Trump or call him as a witness, saying they fear his comments could affect Bergdahl's right to a fair trial
Classified documents prompt debate in Bowe Bergdahl case
Soldier who faces charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy appears before an Army judge for pretrial hearing
August court-martial for Bowe Bergdahl
Military officials have scheduled two weeks for the court-martial of Bergdahl on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy
What the Taliban asked Bowe Bergdahl about Obama
The army sergeant, who is facing a military court martial for desertion, is telling his story in the podcast "Serial"
Bowe Bergdahl arraigned in military court
Army sergeant who walked off his base and was a Taliban prisoner deferred entering a plea, as well as deciding on whether he wants a jury
Bowe Bergdahl's case headed to court-martial
The U.S. Army announced that Bowe Bergdahl's case is headed to trial by general court-martial. Bergdahl is accused of deserting his post in Afghanistan before being captured by the Taliban. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more.
Bergdahl heading for harsher general court-martial
Attorney of soldier swapped for five Taliban says military ignored advice of preliminary hearing recommending misdemeanor-level military court
Bowe Bergdahl speaking out for first time
Army Sergeant was kidnapped by the Taliban in 2009 after wandering from his post in Afghanistan; first interviews are now on podcast "Serial"
Bowe Bergdahl speaks for the first time in popular "Serial" podcast
The popular podcast "Serial" started its second season Thursday by introducing the story of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl The podcast is the first time Bergdahl has spoken since he was released from a Taliban prison last year. David Martin has his story.
How to listen to "Serial" season 2
Popular podcast returns with story of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, former prisoner of war facing military charges
Attorney: Army officer weighs in on jail time for Bergdahl
Bowe Bergdahl's lawyer reveals what he says Army officer is recommending after reviewing evidence against ex-Taliban captive
Investigator reveals Bergdahl's reason for leaving post
Former Taliban prisoner's attorneys present their defense against Army sergeant's desertion charge
Platoon leader: Bowe Bergdahl "snuck off the post"
Commanding officer recounts "absolute utter disbelief" after learning that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl had gone missing in Afghanistan
U.S. military chooses rarely-used charge for Bergdahl
Army Sgt. held prisoner for years by the Taliban could face life sentence if convicted of charge seldom used since World War II
Qatar extends travel ban for Taliban 5
The U.S. and Qatar are still negotiating the fate of the five prisoners swapped for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl
Bowe Bergdahl charged with desertion
Army Sgt. controversially traded for 5 Taliban also charged with "misbehavior before the enemy," Pentagon says; potential penalty debated
House formally condemns Obama for not consulting on Bergdahl swap
Two dozen Democrats supported the Republican-authored resolution, which is nonbinding
GAO: Pentagon violated law with Bergdahl swap
GAO says Pentagon failed to notify congressional committees before trading 5 Taliban leaders for POW; also spent nearly $1M without authorization
Bowe Bergdahl reveals what he wants to do next
Lawyer for Army sergeant who was held captive by Taliban for nearly five years talks about soldier's future
Bowe Bergdahl in "good spirits" after Army questioning, lawyer says
Army begins questioning 28-year-old sergeant about his disappearance in Afghanistan that led to five years in captivity by the Taliban
