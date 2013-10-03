Books
Jeannette Walls on writing "The Glass Castle"
The society columnist's bestselling memoir about her peripatetic family life growing up poor in West Virginia is now a film starring Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson
Interview with the authors of "How Dare the Sun Rise: Memoirs of a War Child"
As a child, Sandra Uwiringiyimana escaped a violent war and made her way to the United States. Uwiringiyimana and journalist Abigail Pesta joined CBSN to discuss their book "How Dare the Sun Rise: Memoirs of a War Child," which deals with the trauma and transition of resettling.
George RR Martin working on next “Song of Ice and Fire”
There might be two Westeros books in 2018
Linda Fairstein on crime fiction and her latest, "Deadfall"
The best-selling mystery author of the Alexandra Cooper series says her long career as a prosecutor "gave me books"
2 new Harry Potter books set for October
Harry Potter universe is expanding yet again
Crime author Linda Fairstein
As a prosecutor in Manhattan's District Attorney's Office, Linda Fairstein pioneered the use of DNA evidence in cases against sexual offenders. She was even the inspiration for some of the tough prosecutors you see on TV. But Fairstein has made a second career for herself as an award-winning writer of crime novels featuring prosecutor Alex Cooper, including her 19th, "Deadfall." Lesley Stahl talks with Fairstein about the truth behind her fiction.
Linda Fairstein: Living the dream, one murder at a time
The former prosecutor is into her second act in life, as a prolific author of bestselling crime fiction
Book excerpt: "Deadfall" by Linda Fairstein
The latest volume in the crime series featuring New York City prosecutor Alexandra Cooper
Book excerpt: Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power"
The former Vice President writes on promising technologies that will help the world phase out fossil fuels, and says the will to change social behaviors (such as relying on polluting energy sources) is itself a renewable resource
Gayle King interviews Imbolo Mbue, author of Oprah book club pick "Behold the Dreamers"
Imbolo Mbue's novel "Behold the Dreamers" has been receiving high praise. Recently, Oprah selected it for her book club. "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King sat down with Mbue on Facebook Live.
What are millennials reading? Chat fiction
Move over, e-books
Why Oprah chose "Behold the Dreamers" for book club
In June Oprah Winfrey announced on "CBS This Morning" that "Behold the Dreamers" would be her next book club selection. Now we're learning more about why Winfrey chose Imbolo Mbue's book and how the work resonated with her.
Rare collection of James Baldwin's work on display in NYC
James Baldwin is widely considered to be one of the most influential writers and social critics of the 20th century. This year marks the 30th anniversary of his death. There has been a recent revival of interest in Baldwin's work, in part because of the Oscar-nominated film "I Am Not Your Negro." Now, the public can view a rare collection of Baldwin's work at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York City, and a collector's edition of Baldwin's "The Fire Next Time" is also being released Monday featuring photos by Steve Schapiro.
Louise Penny: How writing became her solace
The author's fictional Quebec town of Three Pines, the setting of her bestselling murder mysteries, is a safe harbor for her and her fans
The world of mystery author Louise Penny
Louise Penny's immersive murder mysteries, set in her home province of Quebec, have drawn a large and loyal fan base. But writing came as a second career for the New York Times bestselling author, a former broadcaster who faced a debilitating struggle with alcoholism before taking up writing fiction. Martha Teichner visits Penny in the small town of Knowlton, which could be a stand-in for her fictional town of Three Pines, where too often there is murder afoot.
Louise Penny on creating Chief Inspector Armand Gamache
In this web extra, New York Times bestselling author Louise Penny explains to correspondent Martha Teichner the qualities that went into her development of the character of Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, the central figure in her successful series of murder mysteries which began with her 2005 novel "Still Life."
Milo Yiannopoulos invites fans to press conference, rally in NYC
Outspoken media personality invited supporters to meet at Simon & Schuster building Friday; he's expected to detail lawsuit against publisher
"How to Fall in Love with Anyone" author on the art of intimacy
Writer Mandy Len Catron's Modern Love article, "To Fall in Love with Anyone, Do This," is one of New York Times' most-read essays. She asked an acquaintance 36 personal questions and stared into his eyes for four minutes. The acquaintance became her boyfriend. Catron joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her first book, "How to Fall in Love with Anyone," which explores the psychology of relationships and the myths we create about romance.
Extended book panel July 2
Face The Nation's John Dickerson sits down with Lynne Olson, Sally Freeman, Peter Baker and John Farrell to discuss their latest books.
Herman Wouk: Remembrances
At 102, the author of such classic World War II novels as "The Caine Mutiny," "The Winds of War" and "War and Remembrance" continues to draw literature from a remarkable life
Elin Hilderbrand on inspiration behind "The Identicals"
New York Times best-selling author Elin Hilderbrand has been called the "Queen of the Summer Beach Novel." Her new book, "The Identicals," debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Hilderbrand joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the story of estranged identical twins raised separately after their parents' divorce.
Paddington Bear author Michael Bond dies at 91
Beloved children's author Michael Bond -- creator of the iconic Paddington Bear -- has died at age 91
Michael Bond, author of Paddington books, dies at 91
Creator of one of the world's most beloved fictional bears has died at 91
Celebrating 20 years of Harry Potter
Twenty years ago Monday, Harry Potter was born. The author, J.K Rowling, lived in poverty, with a pile of rejections. But success struck like a firebolt when she scored a $2,000 publishing deal for 1,000 copies of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone." Anthony Mason has more.
Harry Potter turns 20
June 26, 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of the day that J.K. Rowling's first "Harry Potter" book, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone", was published.
